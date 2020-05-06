Community Foundation of Muscatine County opens their annual Impact Grants this month

MUSCATINE COUNTY — In addition to their ongoing Community Continuity Grants, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has decided to open up additional grants for nonprofits to apply to.
Using $100,000 of grant funding with up to $10,000 available per program, annual Impact Grant programs will primarily focus on areas such as the arts, education, human services, culture, environment, heritage and health.
“The Community Foundation provides critical funding to our community’s most immediate needs and promising opportunities,” Executive Director Charla Schafer said, “We are committed to our role as a community leader and will continue to thoughtfully and proactively evolve our grant-making and outreach to address the changing priorities of our community.”
Community Foundation will give priority to applicants that need funding for needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofits may apply to any or all of the open grants that their request applies to, and these nonprofits have the chance of being awarded more than one grant.
The Impact Grants that have been announced are: Hilda E. Collitz for the Homeless ($7,300 available), Hilda E. Collitz for Housing ($7,300 available), George Millett Memorial ($6,000 available), Ray Hockersmith Memorial ($4,600 available), Pat and Jim Powers Endowment ($600 available), Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment ($1,500 available) and the West Liberty Community Fund Grants (up to $3,000 available).
Impact Grants are funded through the County Endowment Re-Granting Program, which is funded annually by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, she said. This allows the Community Foundation to take these dollars and re-grant them for various programs, projects and services that can enhance Muscatine County’s quality of life.
“We are privileged to be able to provide financial support to the life-enhancing work being performed through local non-profits,” Schafer said, “These dollars came from a combination of County Endowment Regranting monies and through the generosity and vision of our donors. We are thankful every day for the critical work the nonprofits perform and the lives they better.”
Applications for the Impact Grants close June 12 for all but the Community Continuity Grant, which doesn’t yet have a closing date. For more information on each grant or to apply, visit www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/county-endowment-re-granting-program/.
