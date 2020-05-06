Community Foundation of Muscatine County opens their annual Impact Grants this month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE COUNTY — In addition to their ongoing Community Continuity Grants, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has decided to open up additional grants for nonprofits to apply to.

Using $100,000 of grant funding with up to $10,000 available per program, annual Impact Grant programs will primarily focus on areas such as the arts, education, human services, culture, environment, heritage and health.

“The Community Foundation provides critical funding to our community’s most immediate needs and promising opportunities,” Executive Director Charla Schafer said, “We are committed to our role as a community leader and will continue to thoughtfully and proactively evolve our grant-making and outreach to address the changing priorities of our community.”

Community Foundation will give priority to applicants that need funding for needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofits may apply to any or all of the open grants that their request applies to, and these nonprofits have the chance of being awarded more than one grant.