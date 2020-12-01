Community Foundation Racial Justice Fund awards grants to help immigrants, and start a mariachi band

MUSCATINE – In late October 2020, the Flickinger Learning Center and Aligned Impact Muscatine were the first two recipients of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Racial Justice Fund.
This week, the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and the West Liberty High School Band were awarded grants.
The DSCI assists families and senior citizens with the immigration process, and the funding will help seniors with their immigration and citizenship as well as housing, health and retirement.
People they help often struggle with language barriers or a lack of information about how systems in the U.S. work, and DSCI helps close these gaps and help clients become citizens and thrive in their new country. The funds from this grant will also allow them to extend their hours.
West Liberty High School music department will create Los Cometas Mariachi band. West Liberty has a Hispanic majority and the school district that offers a dual-language program.
The grant will allow students of any background or financial status to participate in the mariachi band, with the school providing instruments, lessons and sheet music as needed. Local musicians who already know about mariachi will teach these students.
The band will allow people to learn about mariachi, gaining an understanding and respect for it and the culture that it comes from.
“Both the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and the West Liberty High School Band are working on projects to accelerate and reduce barriers towards racial justice, which is the mission of this fund,” said Natalie Jones, marketing specialist for the Community Foundation.
“We are excited to support the good work going on in Muscatine and Louisa counties and invite others to apply as they address opportunities around equity and inclusion for our community,” Jones said.
The Racial Justice Fund was established this year to advance racial justice, equality and inclusion within the Greater Muscatine community. Since September, over $23,000 in grants have been awarded.
Applications are received on a rolling ongoing basis to ensure funds are available to meet the timing and needs of the identified projects. To learn more about the fund, donate to it or apply for funding, visit https://muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/racial-justice-fund or call 563-264-3863.
