Community Foundation Racial Justice Fund awards grants to help immigrants, and start a mariachi band

MUSCATINE – In late October 2020, the Flickinger Learning Center and Aligned Impact Muscatine were the first two recipients of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Racial Justice Fund.

This week, the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and the West Liberty High School Band were awarded grants.

The DSCI assists families and senior citizens with the immigration process, and the funding will help seniors with their immigration and citizenship as well as housing, health and retirement.

People they help often struggle with language barriers or a lack of information about how systems in the U.S. work, and DSCI helps close these gaps and help clients become citizens and thrive in their new country. The funds from this grant will also allow them to extend their hours.

West Liberty High School music department will create Los Cometas Mariachi band. West Liberty has a Hispanic majority and the school district that offers a dual-language program.

The grant will allow students of any background or financial status to participate in the mariachi band, with the school providing instruments, lessons and sheet music as needed. Local musicians who already know about mariachi will teach these students.