Community Foundation, UnityPoint Health collaborate on clinic renovations

Currently, the Community Foundation is in the middle of determining what the look and layout of the clinic will be. This decision will be made alongside UnityPoint Health within the next few months. As for how long this remodeling will take, it will depend on what decisions are eventually made for the new clinic and what changes or features will need to be added or built.

Additionally, the rebuild would still be attached to the Trinity Muscatine hospital, allowing clients to easily travel to and receive services from the hospital if they needed to, eliminating the possible barrier of transportation along with providing more resources for clients.

In relation, further improvements will also be added to the UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine Hospital, following the improvements that were already planned and announced for the facilities in late 2020. This would assure that both the clinic and the hospital would have the ability to provide modern, quality care to residents of Muscatine County.

As a final benefit, through the Community Foundation’s Muscatine Health Support Fund as well as their long-term lease with Trinity Muscatine, all rental dollars from the clinic are able to be put back into the community’s healthcare system through grants and project promotions, further strengthening the funding for the clinic.

“Much like the visionaries that came before us almost half a century ago that aligned this innovated model where the philanthropic dollars helps support health care into the future, we want to continue to insure a local presence of quality primary health care. We want to make sure we have a strong list of physicians available to our community and we want to insure that we are able to provide access to all those within our county,” Schafer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.