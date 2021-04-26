Community Foundation, UnityPoint Health collaborate on clinic renovations

MUSCATINE COUNTY – According to Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams, one of the issues that has become all the more relevant and prevalent in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the issue of health equity, specifically equity for residents living in rural areas.
As such, UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine has recently announced plans to take steps towards creating that equity within Muscatine County. Together with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, UnityPoint Health has begun plans to replace the current Muscatine Health Center Clinic Building, located on Mulberry Street.
“Based on the age of the building, it’s in need of significant updates and upgrades to match both the current needs of health care as well as just to bring it forward in time,” said Charla Schafer Executive Director of the Community Foundation.
At over 45 years old, the Muscatine Health Center Clinic was originally developed in 1975 by Dr. John Parks, Stan Howe, Roy Carver, Norbert Beckey and others in order to improve the quality of local healthcare options within Muscatine, as well as bring new health care professionals to the community.
Originally, the clinic was under the care of the Muscatine Health Support Foundation. In 2017, these assets were transferred to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. With her foundation’s focus on the community, Schafer acknowledged that she and Williams shared a common goal in wanting to improve health equity within the county.
“As a rural community, often transportation precludes people from leaving the community. We want to make sure, then, that there’s healthcare available locally to ensure that people are receiving primary care, preventative measures and insuring their long term help, and the best way to do that is to have a robust suite of services within our community,” Schafer said.
Looking at the current plans that the Community Foundation has for the project, this new clinic would focus on several specialties within its walls. This would include current services such as Pediatrics, Gynecology and Internal Medicine, as well as possible expansions into fields such as pre-natal, mental health and community health.
“We all see the growing need for mental health services within our county, and I think that needs been amplified during the pandemic,” Schafer said, adding that the clinic would essentially be an addition resource to the already established Robert Young Center in Muscatine when it comes to mental health.
The clinic is also expected to feature services specifically focused around telehealth. “UnityPoint has expanded into telehealth services, but we see additional possibilities in how we can serve with expanded telehealth within the community,” she continued, “Recruitment of primary care and local physicians will also continue to be an important component of this project going forward.”
Currently, the Community Foundation is in the middle of determining what the look and layout of the clinic will be. This decision will be made alongside UnityPoint Health within the next few months. As for how long this remodeling will take, it will depend on what decisions are eventually made for the new clinic and what changes or features will need to be added or built.
Additionally, the rebuild would still be attached to the Trinity Muscatine hospital, allowing clients to easily travel to and receive services from the hospital if they needed to, eliminating the possible barrier of transportation along with providing more resources for clients.
In relation, further improvements will also be added to the UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine Hospital, following the improvements that were already planned and announced for the facilities in late 2020. This would assure that both the clinic and the hospital would have the ability to provide modern, quality care to residents of Muscatine County.
As a final benefit, through the Community Foundation’s Muscatine Health Support Fund as well as their long-term lease with Trinity Muscatine, all rental dollars from the clinic are able to be put back into the community’s healthcare system through grants and project promotions, further strengthening the funding for the clinic.
“Much like the visionaries that came before us almost half a century ago that aligned this innovated model where the philanthropic dollars helps support health care into the future, we want to continue to insure a local presence of quality primary health care. We want to make sure we have a strong list of physicians available to our community and we want to insure that we are able to provide access to all those within our county,” Schafer said.