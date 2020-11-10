Community Foundations of Muscatine and Louisa hosts upcoming Ben Winchester talks

MUSCATINE – Last Friday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Community Foundation of Louisa County hosted the first of a three-part virtual series with researcher and rural sociologist Ben Winchester.
Winchester returns Friday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give the second and third talks in this series. The event is free, but guests are asked to RSVP at benwinchester.rsvpify.com/.
Through these talks, area leaders, influencers and community members from both Muscatine and Louisa can learn how community and economic development is changing in their area, how to change the rural narrative to reflect these positive developments, and how to be strategic about the workforce housing available in their area.
“This is the first time Ben Winchester has presented to our community,” Executive Director Charla Schafer said, “We intended for him to come in the spring, but had to postpone due to COVID-19. We felt his information was so valuable, we didn’t wait and chose to bring him virtually now.”
As a Rural Sociologist, Winchester has worked with and in small towns throughout the Midwest for over 25 years. Through his training, he’s done economic, social and democratic research in the hopes of “rewriting the rural narrative” of America.
Major demographic shifts occurring throughout the Midwest will change the face of the rural communities and its people should expect to welcome in “a whole new generation of residents” in the next 20 years, according to a news release about the event.
Trends relating to influx of new residents, such as workforce housing, labor markets, residential preferences and more will be discussed.
Schafer said both organizations felt Winchester's data-based perspective would be “very valuable” and would allow residents of both counties a chance to “enhance our vision and celebrate our strengths.”
“The foundational information he provides and questions he unsurfaces will allow us to be more strategic and strength-centered in our conversations and activities,” she said.
Tiffany Briggs, who moved to the area from New Hampshire in November 2019 was a panelist for Winchester’s first talk on the Rural Narrative.
“Being on this panel allowed me to express challenges my family has faced this past year after moving to the area,” Briggs said, “I hope participating in the panel will allow the community and its organizations to understand the changes of moving your family to rural southeast Iowa.”
West Liberty Market President for MidWest One Bank Cindy Mays and Muscatine Community College President Dr. Naomi DeWinter, have attended Winchester’s sessions in the past, and said his talks are informative and entertaining, as well as thought-provoking and exciting for rural town audiences.
“We hope that residents will take time to join us in these free sessions,” Schafer said, “We all play a part in making our community strong!”
