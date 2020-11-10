Community Foundations of Muscatine and Louisa hosts upcoming Ben Winchester talks

Major demographic shifts occurring throughout the Midwest will change the face of the rural communities and its people should expect to welcome in “a whole new generation of residents” in the next 20 years, according to a news release about the event.

Trends relating to influx of new residents, such as workforce housing, labor markets, residential preferences and more will be discussed.

Schafer said both organizations felt Winchester's data-based perspective would be “very valuable” and would allow residents of both counties a chance to “enhance our vision and celebrate our strengths.”

“The foundational information he provides and questions he unsurfaces will allow us to be more strategic and strength-centered in our conversations and activities,” she said.

Tiffany Briggs, who moved to the area from New Hampshire in November 2019 was a panelist for Winchester’s first talk on the Rural Narrative.

“Being on this panel allowed me to express challenges my family has faced this past year after moving to the area,” Briggs said, “I hope participating in the panel will allow the community and its organizations to understand the changes of moving your family to rural southeast Iowa.”