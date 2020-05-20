You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community Health Care to begin doing limited COVID swab testing
0 comments

Community Health Care to begin doing limited COVID swab testing

Community Care Health, Inc.

Community Care Health Inc.

MUSCATINE — With testing a high priority during the coronavirus pandemic, Community Health Care Inc. (CHC) has announced that it will begin doing limited COVID swabs.

Testing will be available to Muscatine County residents on Friday afternoons at the CHC Medical Clinic, located at 1616 Cedar St. 

This testing is limited and will be done by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents will need to call CHC's main office phone number at 563-336-3000. From there, they will be routed to a telehealth provider who will determine whether or not they need a COVID swab.

If a COVID swab is deemed appropriate and necessary, the telehealth provider will schedule them for a Friday afternoon curbside appointment, providing details on specific curbside drive-up locations and instructions. Most other primary care appointment services can also be done through curbside sites, and Curbside Care isn't limited to just COVID-19 testing.

The CHC accepts patients with Medicaid from both Iowa and Illinois, Medicare, and private insurance. Those who have no insurance will also be accepted, and a sliding fee program is also available through telehealth appointments.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News