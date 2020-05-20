Community Health Care to begin doing limited COVID swab testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — With testing a high priority during the coronavirus pandemic, Community Health Care Inc. (CHC) has announced that it will begin doing limited COVID swabs.

Testing will be available to Muscatine County residents on Friday afternoons at the CHC Medical Clinic, located at 1616 Cedar St.

This testing is limited and will be done by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents will need to call CHC's main office phone number at 563-336-3000. From there, they will be routed to a telehealth provider who will determine whether or not they need a COVID swab.

If a COVID swab is deemed appropriate and necessary, the telehealth provider will schedule them for a Friday afternoon curbside appointment, providing details on specific curbside drive-up locations and instructions. Most other primary care appointment services can also be done through curbside sites, and Curbside Care isn't limited to just COVID-19 testing.

The CHC accepts patients with Medicaid from both Iowa and Illinois, Medicare, and private insurance. Those who have no insurance will also be accepted, and a sliding fee program is also available through telehealth appointments.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.