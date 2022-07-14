Community to send off state softball team Sunday afternoon

MUSCATINE – As the Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine High School softball team gets ready to go to the state tournament next week, family, friends and classmates are invited to help send them with Muscatine’s best wishes.

A sendoff ceremony is planned for the team outside the main entrance in front of Muscatine High School at 12:30 p.m. Sunday as the team heads for Des Moines. Several parents are in the process of planning the event. Speakers will be featured and there will be a time for photos with the team. After the event Muscatine Police officers will escort the team out of the high school to Houser Street, left on Cedar and out of town across the bypass. Muscatine Power and Water is expected to have flags set up in honor of the team.

“It’s a great experience,” head coach Steve Hopkins, a seven-time state veteran, said. “Any time you can qualify to go to state is a great experience and I always tell the kids that it will provide memories you will remember for the rest of your life. It is an honor to represent the school district. I think the kids will have a great time.”

Muscatine cemented its state tourney appearance Tuesday evening with a 9-1 victory over No. 14 Iowa City Liberty at Kent Stein Field. The first state competition will be a fourth season match against Pleasant Valley at 1 p.m. Monday. The winner of the match will continue in the state tournament through Wednesday while the loser will play one more consolation game Tuesday.

Despite the previous wins, Hopkins said the team will need to play hard for a win against PV. He also said he is confident in the players and their abilities.

“I feel like we can go up there and make a lot of noise,” he said.

As the season opened, Hopkins was unsure about certain parts of the team. Several former team members had graduated, leaving six untested starters to compete at the varsity level. The new players answered the challenge, started strong with a winning streak. The Muskies finished the season 35-4.

“As the season went on, the kids got stronger and they got more confident,” Hopkins said. “They have done a nice job.”

With the season coming to a close, Hopkins predicts a strong season next year as well, saying two players will be graduating, leaving most of the starters returning. He promises the 2023 team will be able to continue to build on what the 2022 team has done.

Ryan Timmerman contributed to this story