Compensation Board presents recommendations

WAPELLO — A contingent of Louisa County Compensation Board members, elected county officials and other staff met with the board of supervisors during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday and presented the compensation board’s Fiscal Year 2024 salary recommendation for Louisa County’s elected officials.

Compensation board member Tony Hammer, who represents county sheriff Brad Turner, distributed the recommendation, which the compensation board had established at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The recommendation calls for a 33% salary hike for both Turner and county attorney Adam Parsons; 16% increases for county recorder Tammy Hayes, treasurer Vicki Frank and auditor Sandi Sturgell; and 10% raises for supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Shawn Maine.

If those percentages are approved by the supervisors, it would boost Turner’s pay, effective July 1, to $109,313 and Parsons’ to $96,542; while Hayes, Frank and Sturgell would all see their annual pay increase to $67,830. The salaries for the three supervisors would grow to $32,667 per year.

The supervisors can accept the recommendation or reduce all the proposed increases by the same amount.

Hammer, who emphasized he was speaking as Turner’s representative, said the raises were needed to bring Louisa County’s salaries up to the level of other counties.

“We are significantly lower than where we should be in the state of Iowa and this is where we all believe, our elected officials should be,” he told the board, providing data that showed where Turner’s salary currently compared to other county sheriffs.

“Brad’s salary is the ninth lowest salary of all ninety-nine counties in Iowa,” Hammer said, pointing out previous small increases were a major factor for the low ranking.

Leanne Black, who represents Hayes on the compensation board, said the need for higher wages was becoming evident.

“Turnover has been tremendous,” she said, reminding the supervisors that in the past people could not wait for an opening at the courthouse.

“Now, it doesn’t seem like we can keep them,” she continued, suggesting higher wages in the private sector were contributing to the problem.

Responding to the compensation board members, supervisor chair Chris Ball said he was hearing from taxpayers who were concerned about the size of the salary increases.

“We work for the taxpayers and the taxpayers I’ve been talking to, I’ll send to you,” he said.

“I hear you,” Hammer said, acknowledging the supervisors were in a tough position.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions that are not fun,” he said.

The supervisors did not indicate when they would act on the recommendation.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with veterans affairs service officer Adam Caudle and public health administrator Roxanne Smith for their monthly department updates;

• Approved the recorders’ quarterly report;

• Concurred with Muscatine County on the re-appointment of Richard Buser to the Conesville Benefited Fire District;

• Reviewed the monthly ambulance reports from the Morning Sun Ambulance Service and the Wapello Community Ambulance Service.

The board also met with county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly report on the secondary roads department. Shutt said work on replacing the bridge on Louisa County W66 north of Cotter could begin before the end of January.

Shutt also reported work on the Grandview Bypass (160th Street/G44X) would likely begin in mid-May.