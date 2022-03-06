Complaints bring two weeks notice

WAPELLO — A Letts man who owns several downtown buildings in Wapello was given two weeks by the Wapello City Council on Thursday to resolve several dangerous building complaints filed against him.

City officials told Dean Jensen the time was a temporary reprieve from prosecution because of the complaints.

According to previous reports, Jensen has been in hot water with the city for the past couple of years over city charges that he has failed to repair several buildings the city has identified as dangerous.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to comply with the city’s dangerous-building ordinance on Oct. 5. Those charges related to the former city hall building at 337 N. 2nd.

The city had determined that building was unsafe following a Sept. 22, 2020, inspection. Later, a fire that two juveniles were charged with setting, caused additional damage to the building.

Jensen told the council Thursday that he was in negotiations with a person to sell the building for its bricks. He said if that sale did not go through, he would begin arranging a demolition of the building.

A common wall with an adjoining building will complicate any demolition, Jensen acknowledged.

A common wall is also a problem for a set of buildings at 308/310/312 Van Buren St. that Jensen owns.

Several bricks fell from those buildings’ facade last July, prompting the city to determine they were unsafe and ordering them vacated.

City officials also closed off one lane of traffic and parking on Van Buren Street directly in front of the buildings. Those barricades remain, and officials have reported little repair work has been completed on the buildings.

The City Council had agreed at its Feb. 17 meeting to make a decision on filing charges against Jensen because of the condition of the Van Buren Street properties at its March 3 meeting. That led to Jensen attending the meeting and presenting his side of the issue.

He handed out a flyer describing the efforts he had taken to resolve the problem. That had included initially asking local contractors to inspect the buildings and decide if they could complete repairs without designs.

“The contractors were not comfortable doing the work without engineering support,” Jensen told the council.

He said the Klingner Engineering firm out of Davenport was eventually selected to perform inspection and design work. Jensen said he was now in the next steps of selecting a general contractor to provide quotes before making a final decision.

If he can financially afford to repair the buildings, Jensen said he would, otherwise the buildings will be demolished.

The council agreed to give Jensen until its next meeting on March 17 to come up with the contractor quotes and a decision on the buildings’ fate.

“If we don’t see any movement, that would be your cue to move to action,” Mayor Shawn Maine told the council after hearing Jensen’s report.

In other action, the council:

Met with Lynn Whaley, owner of WEMIGA Waste, Mount Pleasant, who reported that he had recently purchased Adams Sanitation, Morning Sun. The council approved an addendum transferring the city’s trash and recycling contract from Adams to WEMIGA. There will be no immediate changes in fees or collection days, although higher fuel costs might have to be passed on to city households.

Agreed to purchase new camera equipment for the city squad cars.

Approved the final acceptance for the 2021 Mill Street Project and agreed to issue a final $9,484 final payment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0