Conflict leads to call for resignation

WEST LIBERTY — While the city is continuing to work toward an agreement with the West Liberty Fire Department and the West Liberty Rural Fire District, appointing City Council members to serve on a special committee for the talks proved a challenge Tuesday evening.

During the regular West Liberty City Council meeting, council member Jose Zacarias objected to Mayor Katie McCullough’s intent to appoint council member Dana Dominguez to the committee. Zacarias, who was also being appointed to the committee, made the motion “not to approve” when asked for a motion to approve the appointments.

“The reason for this is I may as well have Tom Christensen (the assistant fire chief) as a partner,” Zacarias said. Dominguez is engaged to a firefighter.

After the volunteer fire department stated its intent to stop providing service to the city unless it became its own 28E organization, the council signed a letter of commitment on June 7 to work toward a 28E agreement. The fire department is continuing to provide service to the city.

McCullough asked why Zacarias was saying this, as he had not communicated his concerns before the meeting. Zacarias said one thing about McCullough was that she was not a good communicator. As discussion continued, McCullough asked the council members if any of them wanted to serve on the committee.

After the motion was rejected by the council, McCullough offered council member Cara McFerren in the place of Zacarias.

Dominguez said she was concerned that she could not trust fellow committee members. She asked about tabling the issue until the next meeting. City Clerk Lee Geertz said this could be construed as holding up negotiations.

City Manager David Haugland said even though there was some mistrust, the important thing was to get past that and work toward what was best for the community. He said there were so many other needs in the community that the council needed to address, and the city was not able to get there because it had been dealing with the issue.

“People have to start trusting people somewhere,” he said. “I thought you took that first step at the last meeting by agreeing to have those negotiations. This has gone on long enough, and I think that the residents in the surrounding area deserve better from all of us.”

The council voted 3-1 to appoint Dominguez and McFerren to the committee, with Zacarias casting the “nay” vote.

In a letter from council member Diane Beranek and former council members (former Mayor) Robert Hartman, Robbie Roth, David Smith, and McFerren, resignations were requested from Dominguez and McCullough for misconduct and conflict of interest. Zacarias commented that his name was missing from the letter, alleging Dominguez had a conflict of interest. The letter also alleged McCullough had lied that Haugland did not have a plan of action if the fire department elected to not cover the city. Overall, the letter alleges McCullough and Dominguez are biased and only giving information that favors the fire department.

McCullough and Dominguez denied the allegations, discussing each point the letter discussed, including saying that among the items the letter claims they did not disclose were things discussed during a closed session. McCullough asked how they had gotten access to the information. She also asked for proof of the allegations. Both commented that in order for something to be conflict of interest, they would have to financially gain from it.

She also admonished Zacarias, saying: “If you have a problem with what I am saying you can stop … acting that way. Your non-verbals are off the chart and I am sick of it.”

During the public comment section, resident Larry Miller commented that it was a ”democratic election” and that the people of West Liberty elected them to office.

Beranek resigns

Also during the meeting, the council accepted the resignation of Beranek. The council discussed whether someone should be appointed to fill the vacancy until the next election or to have a special election to fill the position. There have already been two inquiries about filling the seat. The council agreed to send out a public notice to see if there is any interest. Discussion will continue during the July 19 meeting.

