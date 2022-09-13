Conservation Board approves annual report

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) approved its latest annual report during its regular meeting on Monday.

Like most of the board’s previous annual reports, the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 version included a summary of board highlights; area descriptions and use; and plans for FY 23. There were also sections dealing with land and water trails; publicity and marketing; environmental education; and financial reports.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond said the approved plan will eventually be presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors. Responding to a question from board member Joellen Schantz, Hammond said there is no legal requirement for the report to be filed with state officials.

Some of the board’s key FY 22 accomplishments were included in a section of the report titled “FY 22 at a Glance.”

According to that section of the report, the LCCB completed its 10-year long-range plan – The Outdoor Recreation Conservation and Open Spaces Comprehensive Plan - in FY 22. That document outlines goals and objectives for various parks and wildlife areas.

The Langwood Interpretive Center (LIC) was omitted from the comprehensive report, Hammond noted in a later update. The proposed center had been under development for more than 30 years and had often required several pages of previous annual reports to be updated.

Hammond said with the LIC no longer a goal of the board, she felt it was important to document for future boards and the public why it was no longer being included in the annual report.

The conservation board also entered into an agreement with Iowa’s County Conservation System (ICCS) on the MyCountyParks.com website. Under the agreement, campers and other area users can make online reservations to use certain LCCB areas.

Hammond later said the online system had streamlined the conservation board’s reservation system and aided in helping the LCCB staff to track and manage reservations.

Another key development in FY22 was the completion of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) grant that aided the LCCB in restoring the county parks and other areas that had been damaged from flooding in FY19.

The final paperwork, payments and reimbursements for the Hoover Nature Trail at Chinkapin Bluffs was also completed, according to the report.

Other accomplishments included in the section were:

• Completion of the Indian Slough Wetland Berm Project;

• Recognition of long-time hunter safety volunteer instructor Jerry Heater as the District 4 Hunter Education Instructor of the Year;

• The presentation of the 2021 Friend of Conservation award to Duane and Ann Lewis;

• The controversy that erupted after the LCCB raised the idea of selling the Baird Timber, but then later dropped.

Other sections in the report dealing with finances, environmental education and other issues were also summarized in the report. Eventually, the report will be available online at: https://louisacountyconservation.org/news/annual-reports.

In other action during Monday’s meeting, the board learned additional property owners adjacent to the board’s Hoover Nature Trail have contacted Hammond about possibly purchasing segments.

Board members said the current decision to sell several parcels not suitable for trail development should be completed before investigating other sales.

The board also agreed to spend $7,219 to inspect and repair portions of the Challenge Ropes Course at Langwood.