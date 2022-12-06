Conservation Board settles meeting complaint

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) agreed during its regular meeting on Monday to settle an open meetings complaint through an informal resolution.

Sam Willson, who was removed from the LCCB by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on June 21; and which he has filed a lawsuit over, submitted the complaint to the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) on Oct. 3.

The complaint centered on a Sep. 19 impromptu meeting at the LCCB Maintenance Shed in Wapello that included Brad Quigley, Joellen Schantz and Josh Hardin. LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond and others were also at the meeting, which officials said was intended to review plans for moving several outbuildings to the LCCB site.

Originally, Quigley, Hardin, Hammond and a contractor were the only ones involved in the meeting, but Schantz, who works as the office manager for the county secondary roads department located just north of the LCCB site, saw the group and joined it.

Her participation formed a quorum of LCCB members and constituted an unannounced meeting, at which minutes and other meeting requirements were not met, the IPIB agreed during its Nov. 17 monthly meeting where it accepted Willson’s complaint.

The IPIB proposed the case be settled by an informal agreement, which Hammond read to the LCCB at its meeting on Monday before it approved it.

Under the settlement, Hammond said the IPIB wanted the vote of every LCCB member to be recorded in every meeting minutes. The settlement further stated the board will acknowledge that a gathering of a majority of the members of the board meets the definition of a meeting, if deliberations or action occurs on any matter within the scope of the board’s duties; the board will ensure that future board meeting minutes follow Iowa Code requirements; the board will schedule a training session concerning Iowa Code Section 21 (Open Meetings) requirements.

“We have 90 days to do that,” Hammond said about the training requirement, adding she had talked to county attorney Adam Parsons about providing the training.

“He’s more than willing to do a training for us and to open it up to the board of supervisors and all the other public boards in the county,” she continued.

Quigley, who also serves on the board of supervisors, said the training should only involve the LCCB members.

“I think just keep it to conservation,” he said.

Hammond pointed out other county officials might not know the law requirements and the training could help them avoid a future problem, but Quigley said he felt that was unnecessary.

“Well, we didn’t have an illegal meeting. It just happened there was another person there. We didn’t do it as a meeting. We know the rules, but it was nothing intentional and nothing was decided. I understand the illegal meeting rules, but it just happened,” he said.

Hammond said he would talk with Parsons and schedule a date for the training.

In other action on Monday, the LCCB:

• Agreed to give a landowner who might be interested in an undeveloped parcel of Hoover Nature Trail (HNT) property south of Highway 78 two weeks to make a formal request to purchase or another adjacent property owner will be allowed to purchase the entire parcel;

• Discussed the installation of the Eden Park playground equipment;

• Agreed to hold a special meeting Dec. 19 meeting to discuss budgets and the HNT.