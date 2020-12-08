Conservation office says first week of shotgun hunting has gone well

MUSCATINE — The first week of the shotgun deer hunting season is coming to a close, with the second week lasting from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 20.

State Conservation Officer Derrick Slutts said the shotgun season has gone well so far this week.

“There’s a lot of hunters out,” Slutts said. “I’d say it was probably relatively normal as far as the numbers go, even with the pandemic going on. If anything, there was probably a slight increase that I’ve seen throughout the county.”

According to Slutts, the county sold out of antlerless tags early this year.

“People have still been trying to get them during these last couple weeks, but we don’t have any more available for the county,” Slutts said. “I think everybody’s just been cooped up due to COVID-19, and they see this season as an opportunity to get out there and get back into hunting, so that kind of increased out numbers.”

Slutts compared this to a similar increase that was seen in spring of this year, where they saw an increase in fishing licenses.

“I’m not sure of the actual numbers of how much we’re up, but I think we are up for sure this year,” he said.