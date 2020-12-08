Conservation office says first week of shotgun hunting has gone well

MUSCATINE — The first week of the shotgun deer hunting season is coming to a close, with the second week lasting from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 20.
State Conservation Officer Derrick Slutts said the shotgun season has gone well so far this week.
“There’s a lot of hunters out,” Slutts said. “I’d say it was probably relatively normal as far as the numbers go, even with the pandemic going on. If anything, there was probably a slight increase that I’ve seen throughout the county.”
According to Slutts, the county sold out of antlerless tags early this year.
“People have still been trying to get them during these last couple weeks, but we don’t have any more available for the county,” Slutts said. “I think everybody’s just been cooped up due to COVID-19, and they see this season as an opportunity to get out there and get back into hunting, so that kind of increased out numbers.”
Slutts compared this to a similar increase that was seen in spring of this year, where they saw an increase in fishing licenses.
“I’m not sure of the actual numbers of how much we’re up, but I think we are up for sure this year,” he said.
As for how many deer have been hunted so far this season, while not having the specific numbers, Slutts believes quite a few have been killed, though some hunters he has spoken to have said they haven’t seen as many compared to prior years.
“Obviously every year our deer population varies, but hunters were still able to harvest a fair number of them this weekend,” Slutts said.
Additionally, the deer population within Muscatine County and its surrounding counties continue to be free of Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal and contagious disease that affects members of the deer family. The only positive cases of chronic wasting from this year were found in counties that already had confirmed cases in previous years.
Because these counties are in south-central and northeast Iowa and because there have been five CWD cases confirmed this year, Slutts doesn’t believe the disease will be an issue for Muscatine hunters anytime soon.
Slutts said he expected the second week of shotgun deer season to be meet status quo, though there may be an increase in harvests.
“I’m guessing that the normal people that have hunted during that week in previous years will continue to do so,” Slutts said.
There is a chance for rain and possibly snow this upcoming weekend. Slutts felt the weather may affect the hunt if the ground becomes too muddy and unsafe for some hunters. On the flip side, if it snows, it may not have a negative effect on hunting, because some hunters use snow to help them track deer and deer are easier to see in snow.
Slutts wanted to remind hunters to wear their orange vests, be safe, watch where they aim and always know what’s beyond their target.
“You never know where that house in the background is to the trees,” he said. “We’d like to keep our hunting incidents to a minimum.”
