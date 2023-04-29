While traditionally groundbreaking ceremonies involve shovels being driven into dirt, it seemed more appropriate Thursday for the shovels to be driven into a box of cat litter.

The drop of the shovels signaled the beginning of the latest project of KENT Pet Group, a subsidiary of KENT Corporation, to construct a 113,000-square-foot facility right next to the KENT distribution center. The new facility will sit on 70 acres and be completed in summer 2025.

Using “state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment,” the plant will focus on the KENT Pet Group model of making pet products, including World’s Best Cat Litter, which is made out of corn, upcycled plant ingredients and recycled paper.

When complete, it will bring 30 new jobs to Muscatine.

“Our corn-based cat litter is in high demand,” KENT Pet Group President Steve Gordon said. “Expanding our footprint will allow us to continue to enable the love and boundless joy of pets through innovative products and brands around the world.”

In February, the Muscatine City Council approved a requested 75% tax increment rebate for five years and a 50% rebate for five years for the expansion. The financial investment is expected to be between $75 and $80 million.

During the ceremony, Gage Kent, KENT chair and CEO, explained the history of the cat litter in the market. He told the story of how a group of people came together and made the product happen.

“This facility is really exciting, and I hope you feel that way because we took this one off the ground 25 years ago, created the product, and taught the market what good cat litter is and taught cat owners to love their cats more,” he said.

Kent also said, after living most of his life in Muscatine, he was proud the company could continue the tradition of working within the city.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark thanked KENT Corporation for continuing to invest in Muscatine. During the planning stage of the project, he said, the city learned there were several locations under consideration for the plant. He is happy Muscatine was chosen.

“This is a true testament to the economic vitality of our community,” he said. “We are surrounded by companies here that do real work and provide real products for our growing world needs.”

Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, also spoke at the event. He expressed how happy he was that KENT chose to remain in Iowa with the project.

“Today’s announcement is an excellent example of a great Iowa business taking a raw commodity like corn and adding even more value to it, which in turn creates new jobs and builds an even stronger future for Iowa agriculture,” he said. “KENT Corporation has deep roots here in Muscatine, and I’m grateful they chose Iowa as the place to continue to grow their business.”

Growing on the success of the KENT Nutrition Group Feed Mill expansion project in Sheldon, KENT Pet Group will work with WL Port-Land Systems Inc. for the design, engineering, and construction of the facility

KENT Corporation is a diversified, family-owned company headquartered in Muscatine. It serves customers across the world and employs about 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.