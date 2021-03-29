Construction projects start on Ford Avenue and East 2nd roundabout

Beginning the same day as the sewer removal on East 2nd Street, Ford Avenue will begin its Full Depth Patching Project. This project is part of the city’s Pavement Management Program for 2020-21, with this section going from Park Avenue to Jody Drive.

Ford Avenue will see flaggers controlling traffic as sections of the street’s pavement are removed. Drivers are asked to be on the lookout for these flaggers and to drive cautiously through the Park Avenue/Jody Drive section of construction.

Jenison said that while there’s a lot of work to be done on Ford Avenue, the section won’t be entirely shut down.

“There will still be ways to get around, residents just have to pay attention," he said. "But it shouldn’t be too bad to get through.”

This section of Ford Avenue is one of four that were included in a contract that was awarded to All-American Concrete, Inc. in March during a City Council meeting. Other sections included in this contact are Logan Street from Fulliam to Cedar, Fulliam from Kindler to Devitt, and the Sterling Woods Court cul-de-sac, all of which are expected to begin a full-depth patching process before the end of June this year.