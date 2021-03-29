Construction projects start on Ford Avenue and East 2nd roundabout

MUSCATINE — As the weather warms up, Muscatine residents may find themselves taking a couple extra detours this month as construction projects begin.
“We’re starting to get back into the construction season,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. “As long as the weather holds and the river doesn’t rise, we can proceed.”
Starting this week, both East 2nd Street and Ford Avenue will have construction crews working on them, with East 2nd Street being closed to traffic from the Mulberry Street roundabout to Walnut Street. Only the 2nd Street leg of the roundabout will be closed.
This road closure is due to a sanitary sewer replacement, which is expected to be completed by May 17, though this date could be changed if bad weather significantly slows work down or if they run into unexpected delays.
This process of removing and replacing both the sanitary sewer manhole as well as the sanitary sewer pipe connected to it is a continuation of the sanitary sewer replacements done at the start of the roundabout project. The removal and replacement is being done by KE Flatwork, Inc.
During this process, drivers will be detoured to either Mississippi Drive or 3rd Street. Businesses in the 400 block of East 2nd Street will still be accessible during this time, with the Musser Public Library parking lot accessible from both Walnut Street and Mulberry Avenue.
Beginning the same day as the sewer removal on East 2nd Street, Ford Avenue will begin its Full Depth Patching Project. This project is part of the city’s Pavement Management Program for 2020-21, with this section going from Park Avenue to Jody Drive.
Ford Avenue will see flaggers controlling traffic as sections of the street’s pavement are removed. Drivers are asked to be on the lookout for these flaggers and to drive cautiously through the Park Avenue/Jody Drive section of construction.
Jenison said that while there’s a lot of work to be done on Ford Avenue, the section won’t be entirely shut down.
“There will still be ways to get around, residents just have to pay attention," he said. "But it shouldn’t be too bad to get through.”
This section of Ford Avenue is one of four that were included in a contract that was awarded to All-American Concrete, Inc. in March during a City Council meeting. Other sections included in this contact are Logan Street from Fulliam to Cedar, Fulliam from Kindler to Devitt, and the Sterling Woods Court cul-de-sac, all of which are expected to begin a full-depth patching process before the end of June this year.
While the project was originally delayed due to concerns regarding the pandemic as well as road-use tax revenue, All American’s Concrete’s contract falls under indefinite delivery and indefinite quality. Should there not be adequate funds available, some sections of this project could be delayed until the 2021-22 Pavement Management Program. The Ford Avenue section, however, is only expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting.
As for the intersection of Sycamore and East 2nd Street, this section will remained closed due to the current work being done on the 2nd Street Streetscape Project, with the 200 block businesses on this street being accessible through the Cedar Street intersection. Those on the 100 block can be accessed through the Iowa Avenue intersection.
While he understood those who may be frustrated with the construction and the detours, Jenison is asking for patience from residents.
“The end is going to be well worth any frustrations you may have in getting around through the downtown area,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can, and as long as the weather holds and we can keep working, we’ll get these areas fixed up sooner than later.”
For more information on current construction projects in Muscatine, visit the city website and click on the CONSTRUCTION tab. For comments or concerns, email either feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov.