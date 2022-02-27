Construction returns to Grandview

Construction activity will return to the Grandview Avenue corridor Monday, Feb. 28, as Heuer Construction begins milling the pavement from Houser to Musser streets, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the milling process, and the roadway will be rough, with drivers urged to slow down, use caution when traveling through the construction zone and find alternate routes when possible. One of the major construction events for Phase II of the project will be the replacement of a culvert at Briar’s Ditch that will necessitate a full closure of Grandview Avenue from Briar’s Ditch to Musser Street. Traffic will be detoured at Houser to Musser and back to Grandview, or Sampson to Stewart Road/Oregon and back to Grandview during the full closure. The full closure is tentatively planned to begin Wednesday, March 2, and last for approximately three weeks. Access to all businesses in the construction zone will be maintained either from Musser or from Houser.