Construction activity will return to the Grandview Avenue corridor Monday, Feb. 28, as Heuer Construction begins milling the pavement from Houser to Musser streets, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the milling process, and the roadway will be rough, with drivers urged to slow down, use caution when traveling through the construction zone and find alternate routes when possible. One of the major construction events for Phase II of the project will be the replacement of a culvert at Briar’s Ditch that will necessitate a full closure of Grandview Avenue from Briar’s Ditch to Musser Street. Traffic will be detoured at Houser to Musser and back to Grandview, or Sampson to Stewart Road/Oregon and back to Grandview during the full closure. The full closure is tentatively planned to begin Wednesday, March 2, and last for approximately three weeks. Access to all businesses in the construction zone will be maintained either from Musser or from Houser.
Construction returns to Grandview
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — While the remaining members of local band Lefty & the Spinners hope to carry on the music, many of the band’s supporters hope …
MUSCATINE - The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people currently wanted on warrants.
MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department has reported that two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of animal neglect follo…
MUSCATINE — When Kayla Carlsten decided to open her own practice to help people with their mental health, she wanted to do things differently.
MUSCATINE – After discussing the recommendations by the Muscatine County Compensation Board, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday …
WASHINGTON — Due to a reported conflict, the Louisa County Attorney’s office will be in charge of the prosecution of a Washington County Sheri…
And Muscatine Power and Water already has plans to install another charging station by the end of 2022.
WASHINGTON — Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, a former Highland High School teacher, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitat…
IOWA CITY – A Columbus Junction man faces multiple counts related to indecent conduct with a minor after a warrant was issued for his arrest i…
The Scott County Sheriff's Office received reports Wednesday evening in rural Scott and Muscatine counties of a suspicious, dark color SUV goi…