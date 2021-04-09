Construction work continues on East 5th street, Park Avenue

MUSCATINE – Road work continues through the Muscatine area, with both new and existing projects soon to be underway.
On Monday, April 12, traffic will be restricted as Taylor Ridge Excavating will be drilling a mast arm foundation in the southwest quadrant of the East 5th Street intersection.
Following this, from April 19 to April 26, East 5th Street will be closed to all traffic in order for Heuer Construction, Inc. to remove and replace all existing pavement in the East 5th Street radius.
As for continuing projects, full depth patching will continue on the west side of Park Avenue, stretching from Washington to East 4th Street with lane restrictions in place. These efforts partially make up Stage 2A of the Park Avenue 4-3 Lane Conversion Project.
Following the completion of this patch work, Manatts, Inc., the project’s main contractor, will begin work on Park Avenue’s northbound lanes. As this work continues, Tri City Electric Company of Iowa is expected to continue installing new traffic signals, as it has already done with the lights on the intersection of East 2nd Street and Cypress Street.
All signals will be fully activated at the project’s completion, which is expected to be by fall 2021 if there are no severe weather-related delays. According to a city press release, the improvements made through the Park Avenue Project are focused specifically on safety by adding a center two-way left turn lane, along with adding new sidewalk ramps for the public to use.
Work on the 2nd Street Streetscape Project is also expected to continue, with underground work at the intersection of 2nd Street and Sycamore continuing sometime around April 13. According to KE Flatwork, the pipe and fittings needed to replace a collapsed section of a manhole in that intersection will arrive on Monday, April 12.
Should the parts arrive on time and there’s no weather delays, the repairs on this manhole section should be completed by April 16, with crews beginning repaving on April 19 and the intersection partially reopening on April 26, the same day that the 400 block of 2nd Street is expected to reopen.
Additionally, KE Flatwork will also begin removing and replacing the sidewalk of East 2nd Street, causing the eastern side of the 2nd and Walnut intersection to be closed through April 12, leaving only one lane available. Drivers will be asked to alternate while driving through the intersection.
Pavement removal, as indicated by the 2020-21 Full Depth Patching Project, also continues, with pavement removal and replacement on Logan Street from Cedar to Fulliam now beginning. This has reduced Logan Street to only one lane of traffic, causing the southbound lane from the Cedar Street roundabout to the Fulliam intersection to be closed. This restriction is expected to last for at least four weeks, excluding any possible weather delays.
As for the Asphalt Overlay Street and Alley Projects, while the contract for both projects was awarded to Manatt, only a schedule has been made so far. The project is set to be finished by June 30, 2021 with work beginning in May. However, some sections of this project could be delayed until the 2021-22 year if funds are not available to complete it.
Residents are asked to be cautious while driving through construction zones, as well as follow the guidance of all flaggers and signs. For more information on all current and upcoming Muscatine Construction projects, visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page on the city website, or send a question to either feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov.