Construction work continues on East 5th street, Park Avenue

Work on the 2nd Street Streetscape Project is also expected to continue, with underground work at the intersection of 2nd Street and Sycamore continuing sometime around April 13. According to KE Flatwork, the pipe and fittings needed to replace a collapsed section of a manhole in that intersection will arrive on Monday, April 12.

Should the parts arrive on time and there’s no weather delays, the repairs on this manhole section should be completed by April 16, with crews beginning repaving on April 19 and the intersection partially reopening on April 26, the same day that the 400 block of 2nd Street is expected to reopen.

Additionally, KE Flatwork will also begin removing and replacing the sidewalk of East 2nd Street, causing the eastern side of the 2nd and Walnut intersection to be closed through April 12, leaving only one lane available. Drivers will be asked to alternate while driving through the intersection.

Pavement removal, as indicated by the 2020-21 Full Depth Patching Project, also continues, with pavement removal and replacement on Logan Street from Cedar to Fulliam now beginning. This has reduced Logan Street to only one lane of traffic, causing the southbound lane from the Cedar Street roundabout to the Fulliam intersection to be closed. This restriction is expected to last for at least four weeks, excluding any possible weather delays.