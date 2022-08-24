Contested culvert request may bring court ruling

WAPELLO - More study and possibly court action may be needed to resolve a request from Schweitzer Brothers, LLC to get a culvert installed under 170th Street, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to county engineer Adam Shutt, the company owns several parcels on the north side of 170th Street, about 1.5 miles northeast of Fredonia and company representative Dave Schweitzer had filed a request in June to install the culvert.

Shutt said he had rejected the request because a neighboring property owner had not signed off on the proposal and there were also concerns about issues involving the National Wetland Inventory.

Shutt told the board he had no concerns about actually installing the culvert, if the company was able to come to an understanding with its neighbor and resolve any other issues involving drainage.

The proposed culvert would allow excess surface water to flow under 170th Street from the Schweitzer parcel in Section 9, which is on the north side of the county road. Shutt pointed out to the supervisors that any additional flow could impact the adjoining property south of the road in Section 16.

According to the discussion and online county land records, Marvin Jorgenson is listed as the Section 16 property deed owner, although Farmers National Company is apparently serving as the farm manager for the property.

Shutt provided the supervisors with historic mapping and other information that he said indicated there had never been a culvert under the county road where the Schweitzer company now wanted to install one.

County officials indicated the road had likely been constructed over 100 years ago before irrigation systems and improved crop varieties provided better opportunities to farm marginal farmland.

During a presentation he made to the board on Tuesday, Jay Schweitzer, an attorney who also serves as the company secretary, filed a brief explaining why he and his brothers now felt the road was an impediment to them being able to most economically and efficiently use their property.

“It is Schweitzer Brothers’ position that the elevation of Section 9 is higher than the elevation of Section 16,” he told the board, conceding that if that was not the case and the drainage flow was not from the north to the southeast, then he and his brothers’ case would fall apart.

Although Shutt provided maps and other documentation that appeared to indicated the flow could not be in that direction because of the contours in the area, later discussions during the meeting seemed to change their mind.

The possible shift in opinion came after Schweitzer pointed out the drainage on the Jorgenson property in Section 16 may have been altered through grading and filling.

The county officials agreed if the property in Section 16 had been altered, the Schweitzers could have a case, but they still indicated reluctance to get the county involved.

Instead they suggested the Schweitzers discuss the issue with their neighbor and if that failed to launch legal action against them. However, Schweitzer indicated the company felt the first action was to get the culvert installed.

With a potential stalemate looming, the Schweitzers left the meeting; and the supervisors directed Shutt to re-examine old mapping to learn if elevations had changed. He will also consult with county attorney Adam Parsons.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Set two Sept. 13 public hearings, including one for a tax certificate on land in Marsh; and another to consider a residency ordinance for law enforcement reserve officers;

• Tabled a decision on courthouse tuck pointing;

• Agreed to purchase two additional air conditioning units for the County Complex;

• Approved a $164,000 transfer from the county’s LOST Fund to its General Fund and Rural Services for ambulance and library assistance.