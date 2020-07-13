Cookout for a Cause: Senior Resources is holding its annual cookout this Saturday

MUSCATINE — Many Muscatine senior citizens depend on the services provided by Senior Resources, and this weekend, people can have fun in a safe way to give back.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Rendezvous, Senior Resources will hold its annual cookout to benefit programs like Meals on Wheels, home repair, chore services and an adult day service as well as caregiver resources.
This will be the fifth annual Senior Resources cookout.
“It’s been an annual event for a while now,” said Megan Francis, president of Senior Resources. In addition to the Rendezvous, the event is sponsored by Kent Corporation, HNI, Becky Insurance and Hy-Vee.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the Senior Resources building or at the event. A ticket offers a choice of hot dog or bratwurst, a side of beans, a side of pasta salad and a bottle of water.
“We do have some local law enforcement that’ll be helping us grill,” said Francis. “Alma Brunsen and her group of blow-up characters that have been doing those parades by the senior facilities are hoping to join us as well, so there will be some fun.”
By entering through the James side of the Rendezvous, residents have a choice of no-contact drive-thru or having a sit-down meal. Tables will be spaced out and sanitized in-between each use, and seating is limited.
“Normally we’d be down sitting in front of City Hall, music playing and hanging out,” Francis said. “But with this drive-thru option, we still hope that we can have people driving through and waving, and that we can thank them for their support.”
Francis emphasized the importance of keeping Senior Resources funded. “Many of our services have continued all the way through the pandemic, so there’s funding still needed for those,” she said, “(The people we serve) also have new needs, especially with Meals on Wheels, since people aren’t going out for meals due to that not being a safe resource at this time.”
"No matter what your resources are, it’s accessible to everybody,” she said, “and we’ve been seeing new needs arise through that.”
Francis said seniors are probably the population most affected by the pandemic. “They’re isolated, but they still need resources, and it becomes a question of how do they get those things safely,” she said, “We don’t see an end to this pandemic anytime soon, and the need’s only going to grow.”
For those unable to attend, Senior Resources also accepts volunteers and still seeks sponsors and donations. For more information, call 563-263-7292.
“There has been a growing need as our world’s changing, but the need doesn’t change that our seniors still need to eat and have safety check, and especially the need for socialization,” Francis said. “All of these needs are even greater this year.”
