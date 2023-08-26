After a week of temperatures skyrocketing past 100 degrees, the National Weather Service at the Quad City Airport is reporting a cool front is moving into the area and will bring much cooler temperatures over the next week.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik said a cold front moved into the area Friday night, driving down temperatures. The daytime temperatures Saturday are estimated to have a high of 83, while Sunday’s daytime is only predicted to get up to about 78 degrees. He said there is a 20 to 30 percent chance for a thunderstorm Monday evening. No further precipitation is predicted for the remainder of the week. He said the daytime temperatures for most of the week will be in the high 70s or low 80s.

“That is going to feel a lot better and more refreshing that the heat and humidity we had this last week,” he said.

He said later in the week, the temperature may go into the mid-80s.

Hladik explained the high temperatures over the last week were the result of a strong high pressure system called a “heat dome” that moved through the area with heat trapped underneath. He said the late summer sunshine also did its part to warm up the area. He also said the high dew points and high humidity added to the high temperature. The heat index during the week got as high as 120 degrees, he said.

“It looks like a nice reprieve from that with this cool system coming through,” he said.