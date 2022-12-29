Copper joins the Columbus staff

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The welcome mat at the Columbus Community School District is out for Copper the therapy dog, following two actions that were taken by the Columbus School Board during its Dec. 19 meeting.

The board approved a Therapy Dogs on District Premises policy and also agreed to a therapy dog agreement between the district and Copper’s owner, Kristina Murphy, who serves as the district’s Roundy Elementary School principal.

Murphy had originally approached the school board at its Sept. 27 meeting with a proposal to establish a therapy dog program in the district.

According to discussions at that time, the board agreed to spend around $15,000 of the district’s COVID-related ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to train Copper, a then 17-week-old English Labrador Retriever.

With the completion of his training and approval of the new policy and agreement, Copper is now ready to assume his duties as the district’s therapy dog.

In other action, Activities Director Jake McCullough presented an update to the board on an outdoor video scoreboard and information on switching the grass field to a turf field.

He also presented information on a multi-use outdoor recreation facility and a possible eight-year funding plan.

In other business:

After initially balking at approving Lynch Dallas Law Firm, Cedar Rapids, as the district’s legal counsel and chief negotiator, the school board moved forward with that approval for the 2022-23 school year.

The board also approved a program that will provide multiple levels of support that district staff hope will lead to a reduced number of tardies in the district.

Personnel actions approved during the Dec. 19 meeting included acceptance of Stephanie Briones’ resignation as a Roundy associate and the hiring of Miguel Villagrana, technology/maintnenance director; Karen Ruiz, elementary special education associate; and Traci Orr, prom sponsor.

A list of approved online dual enrollment classes for the spring semester was also approved by the board. Although most of the classes will be offered through Muscatine Community College (MCC), a Survey of Animal Industry class will be taken through Western Iowa Tech Community College, Sioux City, because it is not offered through MCC.

The board approved the Louisa County Fair Partnership Agreement, which will allow members of the district’s FFA chapter to show livestock at the county fair.

The building rental fee for the Track Guy Clinic was also waived by the board, which also received updates on a five-year activities action plan that it had previously discussed.

The reappointment of Tom Howell as the district’s representative on the Louisa County Conference Board was also approved.

In final action, the board approved two requests to the School Budget Review Committee.

A $70,125 application would provide modified supplemental aid for excess cost of offering the Limited English Proficiency program in the district last year.

The board also approved a $187,764 application for modified supplemental for the district’s at-risk/dropout program.