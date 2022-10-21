Council approves grant submission

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine City Council got an update on the proposed revitalization of several areas of Muscatine from community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin as it held a public hearing on a community needs assessment and an application to receive a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

During Thursday’s regular meeting Royal-Goodwin explained one of the first criteria to apply for the grant is to determine the community needs. Specific needs are to be reported on the application, as are the means used to determine those needs. She explained the grant being applied for addresses “slum and blight.” The proposed project is a façade project and is part of the downtown revitalization project.

“It’s something we have already identified,” she said. ‘We just have to reiterate that. It was identified for the Urban Renewal Plan more than 10 years ago.”

CBDGs are primarily to improve the lives of low to moderate income people and is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. In this case Royal-Goodwin explained the project is to eliminate the slum and blight that occurs when the buildings are becoming run down with age.

The project includes properties in the 200 block of East Second Street on the north side. The project will be funded with a CDBG, city funds and private funds. The proposed budget is about $1 million. The city is working with 10 property owners and have preliminary designs.

The application is due Nov. 1 and grants will be awarded Dec. 15. If the grant is awarded, bidding will start in January with the project work being done next summer.

Royal-Goodwin said that no businesses would be displaced or relocated as part of the project.

No comments were made during the public hearing. Later in the meeting the council approved the request to pursue the grant. Council member Angela Lewis commented the grant was a wonderful opportunity to improve the downtown. Council member John Jindrich was absent.