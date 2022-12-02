Council approves Kies as police chief

MUSCATINE — A unanimous vote at the regular Muscatine City Council meeting made it official – Capt. Anthony Kies will take the reins as chief of the Muscatine Police Department when current chief Brett Talkington retired at the end of February.

Kies was selected by a committee that interviewed over 30 applicants for the position. A public meeting was held for the top six contenders for the position in November. On Nov. 24, the city announced that Kies, a 20-year law enforcement veteran and 17-year member of the Muscatine Police Department, had been selected pending approval by the council. When the motion was approved, about 40 people in the audience broke out in applause.

“We had such a wonderful field of candidates that I’m sure this decision was very difficult,” council member Nadine Brockert said. “I think we probably chose wisely.”

Council member Jeff Osborne commented that Muscatine Police Department had three internal candidates, saying this speaks to the department being a strong force.

Kies joined the department in 2003 and was named corporal in 2005. He was promoted to sergeant of the patrol division in 2009 and lieutenant in the patrol division in 2011. He was named investigative lieutenant in 2018 and led the investigative unit that includes the Major Crime Unit, Street Crime Unit, and Drug Task Force operations. During this time, he was instrumental in the development and supervision of the Muscatine Evidence Technical Team and coordinating citizen training opportunities.

In 2018 Kies created the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team (MSORT) and currently serves as its commander. The multi-jurisdictional SWAT team is linked with several different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members.

Kies is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, Heartland Tactical Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Muscatine Charities Inc., and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.