Council approves payoff plan

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The payoff process that will establish how the city of Columbus Junction will repay Louisa County for the construction of a paved shoulder trail on 145th Street/Springer Street and County Road X17 was unanimously approved by the City Council on Wednesday.

According to earlier reports, the project was initially awarded a $133,000 Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant in 2014, but since those grants are awarded five years in advance, the funding did not become available until 2019.

A bid opening was held in May and L.L. Pelling provided the low bid of $259,258. Columbus Junction had already committed to providing up to $100,000, which left a project shortfall of around $26,258.

However, the county later agreed to cover the cost of repairing a curve on County Road X17 that can be incorporated into the trail. The low bid for that work was $16,552, which then left a remaining project balance of around $9,700.

The resolution approved by the City Council identified a revised city share of $110,000 and commits the city to reimbursing the county within one month following the substantial completion of the work.

Mayor Mark Huston reported he was also planning to attend an upcoming meeting of the Columbus City City Council to update it on the trail development and the financial status of the trail, which will connect the two cities.

No definite construction date has been announced, but County Engineer Adam Shutt did recently report to the supervisors that the late start date is in October.

Huston also reported the City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would prohibit parking on both sides of Gamble Street from Second Street to Colton Street.

Police Chief Donnie Orr had raised the issue at the council’s May 25 meeting, explaining the street was being impacted by flooding and allowing continued parking on the street was creating a concern.

The council waived the second and third readings of the amendment, meaning it will go into effect immediately upon publication.

Huston said the council was also reminded about the upcoming Movie Night at Monkey Run Park on Sunday. He also reported work should begin in a couple of weeks on playground installation in city parks.

During its May 11 meeting, following a presentation by council member Josh Buckmanthe council approved earmarking $35,000 from the city’s Roundy Fund to pay help pay for an estimated $70,580 worth of playground equipment for city parks.

In final action, Huston reported repair work on the Columbus Junction Community Building/Heritage Museum is expected to start by July 1.

