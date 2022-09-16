Council approves project payments

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Project payments were the main agenda items for the Columbus Junction City Council on Wednesday, with the council approving two city construction project pay estimates; and a related change order for one of them.

In its initial decision, the city council approved an $11,701 second payment to L.L. Pelling, North Liberty, for street reconstruction and improvement work on Oakview Drive and Ridge Road.

Heavy rainfall in 2019 caused a hill-slide and other runoff problems that contributed to street and other infrastructure damage in the city. Much of the other infrastructure damage was related to sewer and water lines that ran under Oakview Drive and Ridge Road.

Once those repairs were completed, the city tackled stabilization, grading, repaving and other streets repairs and awarded a $120,800 bid to Pelling.

An initial $103,058 payment was made to the company in May.

City officials said the remaining funds have been retained by the city pending final approval of the work. City public works staffer Todd Salazar said he was satisfied with the repairs.

Mayor Mark Huston also reminded the council that 75 percent of the repair costs would be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and state and local governments would cover the remaining 25 percent.

The second payment approved by the council was for $128,250 to Monster Metals, Iowa City, to cover roofing and other repairs to the Columbus Junction Community Building/Heritage Museum.

In a related decision, the council also approved a change order for the building project that will actually lower its cost by $29,000.

With the deduction, the total project cost is now estimated at $269,500.

The city council previously approved a $150,000, three-year loan, which will be repaid through the city’s annual Roundy Fund allocation, to help cover the cost.

Huston also said an anonymous donor had provided a contribution that would cover over half of the initial payment.

He also assured the council the contractor would repair any damage to ceiling panels and other areas that had been impacted when heavy rains hit the area and blew a protective tarp off the building.

In other action, Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) Director Jim Ingham provided the council with some good financial news, explaining the service had operated in the black last month. It was the first time since the city assumed the operation on Jan. 1 that it showed a profit.

Ingham said the change had happened because the service was now starting to get more insurance payments covered. In previous reports, LCAS and city officials had indicated it was having difficulty getting payments through Medicare and other insurance programs.

Ingham also told the council he and other officials would attend an Oct. 20 meeting with the county board of supervisors to discuss implementing a countywide essential services tax to support ambulance services in the county.

Salazar also told the council that paving work on Main Street and several other areas should be completed before the Oct. 8 Columbus Day celebration.

He indicated a representative from Pelling had provided the assurance.

The council also agreed to close 5th Street on Oct. 9 as part of a celebration of the Swinging Bridge Anniversary Day celebration.