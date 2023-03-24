COLUMBUS JUNCTION — One additional 28E agreement is needed before a Columbus School District School Resource Officer (SRO) position is created, following a conditional approval of one agreement on Wednesday by the Columbus Junction City Council.

Under the council’s action, Mayor Mark Huston was directed to sign the document between Louisa County and Columbus Junction, once the Columbus School Board approves a 28E agreement between the school district and the county.

The city was initially approached by school and county law enforcement officials last December and presented with the SRO proposal.

A break-in at Columbus and another later incident involving former students had sparked the latest SRO effort in the county, following the establishment of similar positions in the Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine school districts.

Under the five-year agreement tentatively approved by the city on Wednesday, the position will remain under the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. The city will provide a contribution each year, with Year One beginning July 1, 2023. That $15,000 contribution will include start-up costs.

A $10,000 annual contribution will be provided each following year on July 1. During an earlier discussion on the amount, city officials agreed the $55,000 total contribution would the minimum amount the city would contribute.

According to previous discussions, the Columbus School District will cover 75% of the SRO cost; while Louisa County will cover the remaining 25%. The city’s contribution will be applied to the county’s 25%.

City officials did not indicate when the school district might act on its agreement.

In other action, the council agreed on a 3-0-1 vote to investigate, but did not approve, the vacating of city property north of the Walnut Street/Western Access intersection.

Tracy Harris abstained from the vote. His brother, Terry Harris, submitted the request.

In final action, Huston reported the first meeting of the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council of Louisa County would be held at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Wapello Community Ambulance Service barn. The council is expected to develop a tax referendum question to present to county voters later this year, seeking approval of a tax to support ambulance services in the county.

City officials also agreed to conduct a review of its information technology systems to determine if additional protection from ransomware and other malicious software attacks is needed.