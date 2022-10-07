Council approves swimming pool repairs

WAPELLO - The Wapello Swimming Pool will be repaired under a nearly $95,000 plan approved Thursday by the city council.

The repairs were approved following a report from council member Jason Marshall, council representative to the pool board, on a recent inspection completed by an agent from Mid-America Pool Renovations, which has a Des Moines office site.

Marshall said the inspection revealed a “lot of cracks, a lot of wear and tear on the pool.” He said the agent had provided a repair quote that ranged from $89,750 up to $110,300, depending on specific material used and the amount of work completed.

The council eventually opted to spend $89,750 to repair several areas of the pool’s plaster, using a white plaster repair product; and another $5,000 to repair wall tile on the pool’s Mothers Bench.

Marshall said the agent had told the city officials who joined him on the inspection tour that his firm would come this fall to remove cracked and other degraded plaster; and would then return in the spring to replaster the areas.

“We’d be open on time (in the spring),” Marshall said the agent had assured them.

After deciding which repairs to make, the council discussed the funding needed to pay for the repairs.

Mayor Pro-tem Brett Shafer, who had also attended the inspection, suggested some of the city’s COVID funding could be used.

City clerk Mike Delzell, another of the city’s inspection team, pointed out another option.

He said with the earlier decision by the city council to merge the city’s police department into the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, (LCSO) there was now around $190,000 of General Fund revenue that could be used for other expenses. He said the city’s 2022-23 payment to the sheriff’s office had already been made.

Since the pool repairs would also be a General Fund expense, Delzell said the remaining police department funds could be used with little modification of the budget.

The council then voted to approve the repairs and to use the excess police department funds to cover the cost.

In other action, the council agreed to set Trick or Treat Night for Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and then acted later in the meeting on two other celebrations.

The annual Walk the Block event, a downtown community celebration; and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat night will both be held Oct. 30. Sarah Chaney, co-organizer for Walk the Block event, asked the council to close Van Buren and 2nd streets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, LCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt requested the council to close Franklin, 4th, Washington and Main streets around the Louisa County Courthouse from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the Trunk or Treat event.

The council approved both requests.

In other action, the council:

• Delayed a decision on vacating a portion of Spring Street until the area could be flagged and council members given a chance to view the area;

• Approved the FY 2022 Urban Renewal Report;

• Accepted the resignation of Third Ward Council Member Richard Taylor, effective immediately.

The council also met with VFW Glenn Allen Post Commander Gary Marquardt to discuss the VFW’s concerns over the condition of the Briggs Civic Center, a shared facility of the VFW and the city.

Council member Gene Arnold indicated he would meet with the VFW to discuss the concerns, which included poor maintenance.