Council considers nuisance ordinance change

Changes may be made to the city of Muscatine’s nuisance ordinances if the City Council opts to move forward with changes that are being proposed to the existing ordinances.

City staff is proposing 10 additional nuisances be added to city code. While these items already qualify as nuisances under current codes, the staff believes the conditions should be addressed with direct and plain code language. All of the conditions, which according to the agenda are common occurrences, are currently addressed through interpretations of existing code language.

The changes to the code address: stagnant pools and tubs; refuse and recycling containers; bulk items for curbside pickup; junk or refuse on trailers; animal waste; sump pump discharge; private sewer facilities; open storage of items not intended for outdoor use; tires or vehicle parts; and pallets.

The city gives people receiving an order to abate a nuisance 10 days to file an appeal to be heard by the City Council. The council will determine if it will remain the board that hears appeals, as this is not state code and many cities have an appointed board handle the appeals.

Another possible change is the increase of an administrative fee charged when the city has to abate an ordinance being raised from $25 to $75 for the first offense. Any subsequent offenses in the same calendar year will result in a $150 administrative fee. The staff is recommending this as it brings the fee more in line with the costs incurred by the city.

The council is expected to learn more about the proposed changes during its in-depth meeting Dec. 8 and will discuss the changes at a future meeting.