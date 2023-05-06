WAPELLO — Wapello sewer customers began paying a $5 monthly surcharge 15 years ago, and the extra charge was set to expire on Aug. 21. However, the City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment at its meeting Thursday that would extend the surcharge to June 30, 2042.

According to past reports, the surcharge was initially approved by the city council on Aug. 21, 2008 to help pay for storm/sanitary sewer separation, lift station upgrades and other work.

City officials indicated Thursday the surcharge extension was needed to help continue covering loan payments for other work completed by the city.

The ordinance amendment needs to pass two additional readings before it can be enacted.

In other action, the council approved an Outdoor Entertainment Permit for Collin Johnston for a band to perform on July 14 and 15 at 1150 Industrial Park Road.

Mayor Brett Shafer reminded the council that would be the Chief Wapello Days weekend and indicated Johnston, who is renovating a portion of a former car repair shop into a restaurant, might also be offering food at the event.

The car repair building was purchased in January 2022 by TKC Enterprises LLC, which had been organized in 2021 by Johnston and Kirk Keller. A tax abatement application that listed a $160,000 renovation of the building into office space and a workshop for Port Louisa Transport and a restaurant was approved by the City Council at its Jan. 6, 2022 meeting.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city officials indicated the restaurant renovation was moving forward.

The council also set a June 15 public hearing on the sale of a vacant lot behind 370 Mulberry St., the former Wapello Police Department building. That building was sold to Danielle Black (dba Glow Properties LLC) in 2022, and Shafer reported Black was interested in acquiring the additional lot for expansion of her business.

The council also:

• Approved the city’s 2023 street seal coat list.

• Hired former city employee Sam Simpson for a part-time public works laborer position.

• Accepted a $17,500 bid for fencing at North Park submitted by Lovewell Commercial Fence and Rail, Davenport.

• Received a pool report from council member Jason Marshall, who explained pool plaster repair work would begin May 15, with one week to complete the work. It will take about two weeks for the plaster to stabilize, meaning the pool’s planned May 27 opening could be delayed.

Marshall also asked about a spring cleanup day, and officials agreed to continue looking into the possibility.

Fire Chief Damon Moore updated the council, regarding the status of development planning for the new proposed fire station. Moore said the manager of the project for Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids, had recently moved to a different company, but both Moore and Shafer said they did not expect the planning to be significantly disrupted.

Moore said the new project manager would be Roxanne (Holsteen) Kropf, a former Wapello area resident. Shafer also pointed out the team that had been working on the plans included several other Shive-Hattery staff, so the project manager turnover impact would be lessened.

Moore emphasized that point, explaining he was hopeful some of the cost estimates for the building could be completed by the council’s next meeting.