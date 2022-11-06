Council floats eight ordinance amendments

WAPELLO - Eight separate proposed ordinance amendments passed their first readings by the Wapello City Council on Thursday. City clerk/maintenance director Mike Delzell said the amendments were part of the city’s regular re-codification that incorporates changes in state law into the local ordinance book.

According to the meeting agenda, the amendments included changes to city ordinances pertaining to alcoholic beverage control; interference with official acts; public disorder; low-speed electric bicycles and fully controlled-access facilities; abandoned vehicles; failure to assist; and peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants.

City officials only raised questions over two of the proposed amendments - abandoned vehicles and peddlers/solicitors/transient merchants. In both cases, the officials asked for clarification, which Delzell provided.

He said the proposed amendment to the abandoned vehicle ordinance would remove a publication requirement from the books. The peddlers/solicitors/transient merchant amendment apparently would incorporate new state rules that prevent local governments from regulating lemonade and other stands often operated by kids.

“We didn’t anyway,” Mayor Shawn Maine pointed out after hearing Delzell’s explanation, explaining the city’s original ordinance had been aimed at door-to-door solicitations, such as vacuum cleaner sales.

“We still have all that in there,” Delzell assured the council.

The council must still pass two additional readings of each amendment before they go into effect. However, the council could waive the third and final reading following approval of the second reading, which will likely be on the council’s Nov. 17 meeting agenda.

In other action, the council again postponed a decision on vacating and selling a portion of platted, but undeveloped Spring Street to an adjacent landowner.

Amber Buffington and Kevin Murphy had requested the action so they could construct a building. The council had initially delayed a decision until it could obtain an appraisal, which was recently completed by local realtor Duane Boysen.

According to council member Brett Shafer, the appraisal had determined the value of the full lot to be $4,200, although he indicated it could be higher because of nearby utility hookups.

Shafer said Buffington and Murphy did not need the full lot, so a pro-rated cost might be necessary. However, he suggested the city delay making a final decision until a permit is pulled that would confirm a building would be constructed on the site.

Buffington and Murphy, who attended the meeting, agreed; and Maine said the issue would now remain dormant until the building permit was pulled.

The council did agree to move forward with obtaining a proposal to cut down several trees in the city, but will seek help from state forester Lisa Louck before making any decision on a group of seven cottonwoods in the North End Park.

Nearby residents have raised concerns about the health of those trees and the potential damage to homes and other private property if one or more of them fell.

Shafer told the council he wanted to seek Louck’s advice on the potential to save some or all of the cottonwoods through pruning or other efforts before making a final decision on removing them.

The rest of the council agreed, but decided to still seek bids on removing them, with the understanding the bids could be amended later if trimming became an option.

The council also agreed to purchase a Lucas device, a chest compressing machine used for cardiac patients, for the city’s backup ambulance from Stryker Medical, Chicago, IL., for $17,826.

Council member Tony Hammer also praised the city’s response to the Oct. 30 Shelley Day/Walk the Block celebration, citing the effort his wife Kara and council member Sarah Chaney made in co-organizing the event.