Council further discusses rescue grants

WEST LIBERTY – At least one member of the West Liberty City Council may be having buyer’s remorse about the council’s decision to grant $147,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act money the city received to local workers who did not receive stimulus checks.

As the council was setting a meeting of the finance committee, council member Cara McFerren said she had some second thoughts about the rescue money going to the “undocumented” Escucha Mi Voz group. She also commented the second half of the money was coming and the city needed to decide a use by 2024. She believes with the second half of the money the council should determine how to serve “our community specifically.”

“I’m more inclined to give this first pool of money to start with city infrastructure and to training for emergency response PD,” she said.

During the June 9 meeting, the council unanimously approved the grant with the only dissent heard was from council members Jose Zacarias and Omar Martinez who hoped to double the amount. The checks will make up about 30% of the $522,000 the city received. Half the funds had been requested. West Liberty became the second city in Iowa to set up a direct payment program.

For months, members of Escucha Mi Voz have been asking city and county governments to invest part or all of the money they received from the federal government from ARPA to aid excluded and essential workers — immigrant workers who did not get stimulus who have faced health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 health crisis. So far, Johnson County and Iowa City have invested $3.5 million in a new Direct Assistance program, which has come under fire recently for rejecting applicants because of a lack of funding.

During a work session before the meeting, McFerren asked about a matrix to use for the funds to judge if people qualify for them. She also commented that possibly the use for the rescue funding may not be allowed.

Attorney Nathan Mather, who was acting a city attorney for the meeting, said Johnson County had determined disbursing aid “would no longer work.”

“As I can see they have done two major things to change their program,” he said. “No. 1 – instead of just targeting undocumented workers, they had to open it up to anyone who was negatively impacted or suffered a negative economic impact as a result of COVID. The second thing they had done is completely institute a new documentation scheme.”

Mather said that in his previous discussions with Escucha Mi Voz as a Muscatine County Supervisor, the group expressed it would be reluctant to provide the new documentation required. He also advised if the city wants to proceed with the grants, it should do something like Johnson County is doing.

As the discussion continued, Mayor Katherine McCullough expressed frustration the council seems to be reconsidering the grants.

“It would serve the entire community,” she said. “I guess I don’t know how you can just say ‘no, let’s not help people feel better about the s*** we have been through for the past 3 ½ years.”

The finance committee will further discuss the issue.

Also during the meeting the council learned there had been a few application for council member to fill the remainder of the term left vacant when council member Diane Beranek. The members also learned there is a petition circulating to call for a special election to fill the seat.