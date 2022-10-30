Council gets update on housing project

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The look is different from the other side of the table, former Columbus Junction Mayor Dan Wilson acknowledged Wednesday, when he met with the council during its regular meeting to update the members on housing progress in the New Heritage Village Subdivision.

Wilson, who did not seek reelection in 2017 after 20 years as mayor, explained how he and other local residents became involved in the subdivision’s housing development.

The story began in 2006 when developer Bob Simmering established the subdivision and began building homes there. Wilson said the initial effort went well, with several homes being constructed, but then the housing crash of 2008 hit and construction stopped.

Simmering moved out of state, and additional development in the subdivision languished.

About four months after leaving office, Wilson said he, Al Bohling and Kim Carson agreed to form Columbus Properties LLC with the intent to work with the Columbus Junction Community Development office to spark new housing in the subdivision.

The city loaned the new organization $150,000 to purchase the remaining lots in the subdivision and the members began marketing the area.

Wilson said four homes had been built there in the past four years and “things are picking up.”

He said Columbus Properties is currently working with local realtor Jay Robinson and hope that will lead to a couple of spec homes being constructed.

He also said a developer was investigating the possible construction of some duplexes in the subdivision and also reported the Carson Chin Baptist Church was purchasing three lots to add to the more than 5-acre parcel it already owns.

He also reported Columbus Properties was in negotiations with the heirs of an adjoining property owner in an effort to acquire some additional land that would allow construction of a road extension.

Wilson said that would aid in opening the subdivision up and allow the organization to improve signage and other marketing tools.

“We’re doing something, not just sitting on our hands,” Wilson assured the council, adding the corporation partners were meeting regularly.

“We feel great about what we have done so far,” he said in closing his remarks to the council.

In other action, the council approved a second reading of an ordinance amendment that will limit parking on Colonel Drive to 10 minutes. A third reading of the amendment was waived.

The council also set a Nov. 9 public hearing to receive comments on a proposed new city codification book. Huston said the codification would incorporate any state law changes in the city’s code book.

A $76,000 second pay estimate for MMI, North Liberty, which is completing repairs on the Columbus Junction Community Heritage Museum/Building was also approved.

Around $65,000 of the original $269,500 repair cost remains unpaid, officials said. A combination of Roundy Funds and a loan is being used to finance the work.

In committee reports, city staffer Todd Salazar reported he had agreed to spearhead the Community Club’s Family Night event. He also said work on the sewer treatment improvements at the city water treatment facility was continuing.

However, because of delays in obtaining material and parts, the work is expected to extend for at least another year.