Council hears first fireworks concern

MUSCATINE — With a month until fireworks can legally be used in Muscatine, and with fireworks sales about to start, the Muscatine City Council received its first complaint Thursday evening about fireworks use.

During public comment, resident Richard Havel commented on people using “large aerial displays.” Saying he has no problem with smaller fireworks such as roman candles or bottle rockets, he objected to the large displays, and people shooting them in areas where houses are about 12 feet apart. He said the displays are “what you have on the river.” He believes the city should put a restriction on the big displays.

“They cause a lot of damage,” he said. “I had a new roof put on and the neighbor four houses away were shooting them off and hot sparks came down and there are pits in my new roof.”

He also said there had been damage to a car cover and a canopy.

In June 2021, the council discussed whether to make changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance. As part of the discussion, Hartman explained fireworks were legal in the 1930s, but that a few large incidents had caused consumer fireworks to be outlawed. Novelty fireworks — sparklers, snakes etc. … — had remained legal. In 2017 Iowa legislators decided to legalize consumer firework sales.

In Muscatine firework use is allowed July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Firework sales begin June 13. In 2020 there were five arrests for fireworks. Iowa is above the national average for fireworks injuries and several cities in Iowa that have banned the use of fireworks.

Assistant fire chief Mike Hartman explained during the June 2021 in-depth meeting consumer fireworks are determined by the amount of accelerant they contain. Anything beyond that is a display grade firework and the user needs a pyrotechnician license. Hartman explained that there are some people who disassemble commercial fireworks and remake them bigger than they are supposed to be. He also said in 2019 there was an accident in Muscatine where someone had lost a hand and some others had lost fingers. He said consumer fireworks did this. The same year there was a fatality and in that case he said some firework equipment had been “repurposed.”

Also in 2021, the Muscatine Police Department announced taking a more aggressive approach to firework enforcement and that anyone caught illegally shooting fireworks would be fined no less than $250 per violation.

