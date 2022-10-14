Council learns about code enforcement

MUSCATINE – City Planner Andrew Fangman reported to the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening that there had been a case where the city had to abate 12 tons of trash for a resident and the bill for the work was over $3,000.

During the Muscatine City Council’s in-depth meeting, Fangman gave an overview of code enforcement services in the city, with emphasis on snow and ice removal and vegetation removal. He explained property conditions are regulated by the city include situations that may be injurious to health, indecent or unreasonably offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of a property.

“That is the overall definition of a nuisance set forth in state and city code,” Fangman explained.

He also tied in the codes with the city’s strategic plan to create a vibrant community. The plan includes improving vitality in the city and addressing vacant and nuisance properties. He said one of the most important parts of the code is to enforce property conditions, including nuisance properties, weeds and vegetation and snow and ice removal.

Fangman said the city employs two full-time code enforcement officers who are responsible for code enforcement and rental housing inspections. He said event year about 1,500 rental inspections are done and 1,700 property complaints are investigated. There are 9,275 individual parcels in the city.

City code requires adjoining property owners to remove snow and ice from public sidewalks within 24 hours of a snow or ice storm. If a violation occurs, the property owner is given 24 hours to remove the snow. If the snow is not cleared a contractor will remove the snow and the property owner is invoiced for the cost of the work plus a $25 administration fee. If the invoice is unpaid, a resolution is presented to the city council for the fee to be assessed against the property, plus a $50 assessment fee. The special assessment is treated as a property tax. If not paid the property may go to a city tax sale. On an average year 115 snow removal notices are issued.

In an average year, there are 575 citations for violations of weed and vegetation management regulations.

In an average year, about 850 orders to abate a nuisance are issued. A nuisance is defined as “whatever is injurious to health, indecent, or unreasonably offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property.”

Also at the meeting, the council also learned about the Muscatine Fire Department’s Explorer program and discussed uses for the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.