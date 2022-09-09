Council moves ahead with capital improvement plan

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council on Thursday sifted through 150 proposed projects that make up the city’s first draft of the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 through 2028 to determine which items will remain and which will be withheld.

The council discussed a 362-page draft of the plan. The plan coordinates and schedules public physical improvements for a period of several years. The projects are developed based on community need, desire and importance. A five-year capital improvement plan is required of all Iowa cities by state law. The projects in the initial draft were submitted by all city departments, and the council was warned that all the projects requested are liable to exceed revenues available.

“The bredth of the projects shows the variety of things that it takes to keep our town running,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “It’s not just quality-of-life issues. Its’ sidewalks to wastewater, to trails, to safety.”

She said not all projects would get done. The council had no modifications to the draft.

Many of the projects in the draft are carryover projects from the capital improvement plan that was adopted in 2019. The draft was initially presented to the council on July 14, but several changes have been made since. A Muscatine Slew Revitalization project had been added, and the trails plan was included in the plan.

Council member Jeff Osborne encouraged members of the community to look at the draft, saying he always answers questions about why the council decides to pursue one project and not another. The draft is available on the city’s web site. He commented the plan included the scoring system and the funding authorities. The plan also tells when the projects will be done.

In the city’s current capital improvement plan, which runs from 2022 to 2024, 22 projects have completed and four have been removed from the list. City Administrator Carol Webb said that in October there would be a discussion about the progress made on projects funded by the first half of American Rescue Plan funding and what the second half could be used for.