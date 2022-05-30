Council OKs amendment for spending

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — It was a night of financial discussion for the Columbus Junction City Council when it met Wednesday for its regular meeting. The council started by holding a public hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 22 budget amendment that will add over $338,000 in additional spending to the budget.

It was then presented with additional spending proposals, requests or updates involving LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens); Columbus Children Care Center; Columbus Junction Community Building/Heritage Museum; Columbus Junction-Columbus City Trail; and street patching and surfacing work.

Mayor Mark Huston began the nearly 90-minute meeting by opening the public hearing.

He explained the budget amendment was needed because city expenses for some activities had exceeded the amount budgeted for them. According to Huston, one of the largest expenses that had not been originally budgeted was $204,000 to assume the local ambulance service. There was also around $117,000 in excess expenditures for street work, mostly involving Colonial Avenue and the wall repair at the top of 2nd Street. There was also an approximately $7,000 expense for public safety and another $10,000 in general government expenses.

Around $512,850 in additional revenue was also received by the city to cover those extra expenses, Huston reported. The City Council is expected to formally approve the amendment at a later meeting.

Meanwhile, while the city finalized its FY 22 spending and revenue, the City Council also received several updates on other issues that included a substantial financial element.

Mike Reyes, a LULAC representative from Davenport, and Columbus Junction Community Advocate Araceli Vazquez Ramirez provided city officials with a Columbus Junction COVID-19 Report that focused on activities LULAC provided in the community during the pandemic.

Reyes explained the group’s grant funding would expire in August, and he asked the council to assist in finding a new funding source to continue the group’s activities.

“I’ve got a couple of ideas,” Huston told the pair following their presentation.

The Columbus Children Care Center is also facing a crossroads.

Center director Marsha Gerot told the council she wanted to retire, meaning the center would need a new director. She also said a new board would have to be established.

Gerot and center consultant Vickie Brandenburg, Iowa City, indicated around $40,000 would be needed to attract a new director. The two also said they were reaching out to local businesses to help sponsor the center.

They asked the City Council to help with brainstorming and funding ideas. Huston said city officials would try to come up with some ideas.

It will also apparently take some brainstorming to come up with some additional funding for a planned trail between Columbus Junction and Columbus City.

Huston reported that proposal, which would involve hard surfacing on a shoulder of 145th Street and County Road X17, was about $10,000 shy of being full-funded.

He indicated he would contact other trail development partners to discuss funding assistance.

The council also reviewed around $59,000 in street repair work presented by public works staffer Todd Salazar.

In the final financial discussion, the council agreed to move forward with repair work on the Columbus Junction Community Building/Heritage Museum, despite a $298,000 bid as the only bid for the work.

Huston said Monster Metals, Inc., Iowa City, indicated some modifications could reduce the cost by up to $50,000. The council agreed to use $100,000 from the city’s Roundy Fund and borrow another $150,000 over a three-year period to cover much of the anticipated expense.

The loan will be repaid from the city’s annual Roundy Fund allocation.

