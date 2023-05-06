Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies accepted a proclamation read into the record by Mayor Brad Bark to make May 14-20 National Law Enforcement Week in Muscatine during the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday.

After the proclamation was read, Kies thanked the mayor and council for the support shown to the police department. He said police officer memorial week was established in 1962. Police Officer Memorial Day is one in which officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty are recognized. Kies reported as of Wednesday, 33 officers have been lost in the United States.

“Two of the biggest factors causing this are gunfire and vehicular incidents,” he said.

He recognized the two most recent deaths — Joseph Johnson, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop, and Josh Owen, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence incident. Kies also took time to recall the others who had fallen.

“Let us not remember them as heroes for how they died but rather as being loving husbands, wives, fathers and mothers as well,” he said.

He also thanked all the people who have chosen to serve as police officers. He said all had taken an oath to keep Muscatine safe and also encouraged them to make plenty of time for their families.

Bark also swore in two new Muscatine police officers, Nate Avis and Tylor Staley, during the meeting.

The council approved the first reading of an ordinance temporarily amending the city codes to address health and safety during the RAGBRAI pass-through on July 29. A similar ordinance was established when RAGBRAI visited in 2016.

The ordinance will establish vendor regulations and fees, set rules for the consumption of alcohol and describe the penalties for the violation of the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the vendor fees the city receives will be used to host the event. The fee for a commercial vendor booth will be $350. Fee for a nonprofit vendor booth is $150.

The ordinance also stipulates any vendor selling alcohol shall use non-glass containers.

The city of Muscatine’s RAGBRAI Committee will consider every vendor application and will have the sole discretion to decline a permit.

The ordinance will go into effect on passage of the third reading and be in effect until 8 p.m. July 29. City Administrator Carol Webb said because of the timing of the event the staff was recommending the council require just two readings.