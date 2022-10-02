Council reviews coming activities

Columbus Junction is gearing up for several upcoming celebrations and town-wide events; and city officials spent part of the City Council meeting Wednesday reviewing the activities.

The council first set Trick or Treat Night on the traditional Halloween evening of Monday, Oct. 31. The hours will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Although there was little discussion on the date, following the decision Mayor Mark Huston did warn the council about some past decisions that had not been well-accepted by the community.

“And I’m telling you, don’t ever set it on a Sunday, just always remember that; unless you want a lot of nasty phone calls,” he advised the council.

The council also set Oct. 28 as the date for the annual citywide cleanup.

City Public Works staffer Jeff Vonnahme reported the city’s contracted trash collection crew had been contacted and was ready to go.

Huston said the cleanup day would be similar as previous collections with the same policies on what would be collected.

In committee reports, Public Works staffer Todd Salazar told the council that Kluesner Construction, Farley, would be in town later in the week to mill and re-asphalt several streets.

Salazar said Main Street would likely need to be closed for one day while the work was conducted.

He also reported work on the wastewater treatment upgrades was progressing, and the contractor on that project would also assist with necessary repairs on the Monkey Run box culvert on Sept. 29.

According to Salazar, the box culvert’s cement approaches have settled and separated; and officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), which provided funding for the work a few years ago, have said repairs are needed.

Huston said those repairs were estimated to cost around $18,000, which is the amount the DOT is scheduled to return to the city for the original repair work.

Council member Darin Mapel also reported that work is scheduled to begin next week on the trail that will link Columbus Junction and Columbus City. The trail will involve shoulder paving on 145th Street/Springer Avenue and County Road X17.

Huston said some work to upgrade a curve on X17 just outside of Columbus City had apparently already started.

He also reported work on the community building/museum was progressing and he had not received any additional reports of rain getting into the building.

Huston also updated the council on a recent board of supervisors meeting he and other county ambulance service officials attended. He said the supervisors appeared to be supportive for moving forward with seeking voter approval for a emergency services tax.

The tax, which likely would not be implemented for 18 months, would provide funding for the county’s ambulance services.

He said the supervisors first must pass a resolution identifying the ambulance services as essential services before the next steps to schedule a referendum can be done.

Huston also noted the recent success of the school’s football and cross country teams and encouraged community members to continue their support.

In final action, the council returned to a discussion on city events to focus on the upcoming Columbus Day/Swinging Bridge celebration on Oct. 8 and 9.