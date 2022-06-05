Council tables action on three items

WAPELLO — A number of projects, including a sanitary sewer lining project, a possible decision on street paving work in the city this summer and the possible vacating of a portion of Spring Street, were scheduled for action by the Wapello City Council during its meeting on Thursday.

However, for various reasons, instead of deciding to move forward with any of the proposals, the City Council agreed to postpone any action and tabled all three.

The decision to table action on the sewer lining project was taken after a public hearing was held.

City Clerk Mike Delzell said a bid opening had been held earlier in the day, and only one bid was received. According to Delzell, the bid was about four times the estimated cost, which Mayor Shawn Maine later indicated was around $100,000.

Delzell recommended later in the meeting to table any action, which will give him time to talk to the project engineer on possible revisions or other project changes.

Meanwhile, Delzell also reported he was continuing to have difficulty getting bids for some portions of the street repair work the city is planning for this summer.

Delzell said he obtained some bids for seal coating only but none for tearing up streets, rebuilding them and then seal coating. Delzell also said he had dropped the rebuilding proposal for a section of 6th Street because a camera inspection of a sewer line under that section showed it needed to be repaired.

Delzell said the street rebuilding should be delayed until the sewer line was repaired, otherwise the proposed street work would be damaged.

While discussing the street work, council member Brett Shafer offered his opinion on the street resurfacing.

“I personally want to see asphalt and don’t want to spend a dime on seal coating,” he said.

After hearing council member Charles Wagg agree with Shafer, Maine said asphalt should be considered for the city’s major roadways but suggested some lesser-traveled streets could probably still be seal-coated.

Fire Chief Damon Moore also suggested the city investigate the process Louisa County officials used a few years ago on K Avenue. Officials acknowledged that process, which incorporated steel slag as an aggregate in a hot asphalt mix, seemed to have worked well on that roadway.

The council is expected to continue the discussion at its next meeting.

The council also tabled action on vacating a section of Spring Street. Officials indicated an adjacent property owner wanted to acquire the city property as a site to build a garage.

Some of the city officials indicated they were not in favor of selling city property.

Maine said he would talk with the interested owner to determine how much area they may wish to acquire.

In final action, the council approved a tax abatement for T&S Investments and another for Jeffery Scott and Tracy Sue Jones.

The council also approved a transfer of $7,675 from both the water and sewer funds to Debt Service to cover a general obligation bond payment.

A cigarette/tobacco permit for the new Family Dollar store was also approved by the council.

In his report to the council, Maine said brick repair work was moving forward on three downtown buildings owned by Dean Jensen, Letts. Maine said he would request Jensen to attend a future City Council meeting to advise city officials of his future plans for the buildings.

