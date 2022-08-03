Council to consider $3 million offer

MUSCATINE — After learning that Davenport could receive as much as $10 million from Canadian Pacific Railway, the Muscatine City Council is expected to vote on a resolution supporting a $3 million settlement Thursday evening.

In the fall of 2021, Canadian Pacific Railway Company and Kansas City Southern Railway Company filed an application for merger with the Surface Transportation Board. If approved, the merger will take place late this year.

The merger would create the first single-company rail line connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, valued at roughly $31 billion. Trains travelling intercontinentally would pass through Iowa along the Mississippi.

If approved, the merger would have a significant impact on Muscatine, with a possible three-fold increase to rail use. Because of this, the city staff hopes to enter a Community Investment and Settlement Agreement with the rail line to defray the costs to the city of the increase in train traffic. The city of Bettendorf is receiving a $3 million settlement.

Reports have said the area will experience a 225% increase in trains and a 100% increase in annual gross ton miles.

Mayor Brad Bark declined comment on the resolution, saying it is up to the city council to discuss. The topic is on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Muscatine City Hall.

Previously, council member Jeff Osborne expressed concerns about the merger and asked members of the public to comment online. The city also sent an email with 13 areas of concern to Canadian Pacific.

According to the merger’s website, Muscatine’s current rail travel is an average of 4.8 trains per day. With the merger, the number would jump to 14.4 trains per day by 2027. The main railway through Muscatine includes 15 crossings, ranging from one to four tracks. There are also five rail spurs in Muscatine that experience a significant amount of traffic.

If the resolution is approved, documents say $1.6 million of the money will be used as a 20% match for a grant application to construct a grade-separated crossing at Dick Drake Way.

Canadian Pacific has also agreed to provide a grant writer to assist with the application. The city will also add a pedestrian/bike crossing at Oregon Street and close the Day Street crossing. Remaining funds will be used as the city deems appropriate to mitigate the impact of increased train traffic in the city.

Riverfront cities and Canadian Pacific have been in negotiations for months.

In a statement from the Canadian Pacific Railway, the merger was referred to as an “economic growth story” and promised the merger would provide expanded economic opportunities to area communities and businesses.

The rail line expects the creation of about 1,000 direct rail jobs throughout the system, including positions based in southeastern Iowa. The website also says that the merger will result in the reduction of 1.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly.

“While the overall impact of the CP-KCS transaction is unambiguously pro-environment and pro-economic growth, we recognize that we will be increasing the number of trains that operate through some communities,” the emailed statement from Canadian Pacific said. “We will work hard to be a good neighbor and mitigate potential adverse community impacts, and have already met with the city leaders in Muscatine and other southeastern Iowa communities and continue to communicate with them.

"The merger will be subject to an environmental impact process. CP will work closely with the Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Assessment so that these issues are carefully and appropriately analyzed.”

The statement also said that the merger is based on creating commercial opportunities and growth for the railway and shippers in local communities.