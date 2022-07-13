Council to discuss snow emergency procedure for city

MUSCATINE — Concerned the public may be confused by the existing snow emergency ordinance, the city of Muscatine public works department is proposing changes to the current code to help the policy be more easily understood for citizens and staff.

During the Muscatine City Council’s monthly in-depth meeting Thursday, the council will learn about the planned changes after agreeing in December that public works should move forward with creating changes to clarify the ordinance that was adopted in 2013.

“What staff have discovered over time is that snow emergency routes need to be opened as soon as possible and the alternate side of street parking does not help the process,” public works director Brian Stineman wrote in a memo to the council. “Typically we find that citizens are confused about the policy or the change over time and we end up plowing around vehicles on both sides of the street. Once they are plowed around it is difficult for people to move them to the proper side of the street and we get complaint calls because we plowed them in or filled the other side with snow and now they can’t get their cars to that side of the street.”

The current ordinance requires vehicles to be parked on the even or odd sides of the street, depending on calendar date. The department reports over the years it has learned the ordinance is difficult to enforce, as the Muscatine Police Department doesn’t have the staff to ticket or tow vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.

Stineman recommends the ordinance be changed to not allow parking at all on snow emergency routes. The emergency routes are identified in the city’s snow removal plan. The routes currently aren’t posted with signs; however, Stineman hopes to purchase and install new signs marking the routes. When a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles would need to be removed from the posted routes. Vehicles not moved would be subject to a $35 ticket.

While the issue will be discussed Thursday, the council is expected to take no action until at least the next regular council meeting.

Also on the agenda for the meeting are discussions of both the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2022 through 2026 and the Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program.