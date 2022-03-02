County advises preparation for severe weather

MUSCATINE — With March arriving and bringing with it the beginning of meteorological spring, the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency reminds residents to begin preparing for severe storms.

According to a news release from the city of Muscatine, county residents can expect storms that are capable of producing damaging winds, lightning, hail and tornadoes. Currently, the Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission is in the process of updating the outdoor warning system sirens, many of which were 1960s civil defense warning devices.

The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency has also established a guidance policy for testing and activation of the Muscatine County-Wide Outdoor Warning System. As a reminder, the sirens are used to alert those who are outdoors of an imminent hazard and prompt them to go indoors and seek further information. The information is available to the public through the county and other municipalities’ websites.

For people interested in becoming storm spotters, the National Weather Service will be conducting in-person and virtual training. Storm spotter training will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Calvary Church in Muscatine. The class will cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes, identification of important storm features, and safety concerns.

The classes will last about two hours and are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for virtual classes.

