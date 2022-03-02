 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County advises preparation for severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
siren

Testing of emergency sirens will begin soon. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — With March arriving and bringing with it the beginning of meteorological spring, the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency reminds residents to begin preparing for severe storms.

According to a news release from the city of Muscatine, county residents can expect storms that are capable of producing damaging winds, lightning, hail and tornadoes. Currently, the Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission is in the process of updating the outdoor warning system sirens, many of which were 1960s civil defense warning devices.

The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency has also established a guidance policy for testing and activation of the Muscatine County-Wide Outdoor Warning System. As a reminder, the sirens are used to alert those who are outdoors of an imminent hazard and prompt them to go indoors and seek further information. The information is available to the public through the county and other municipalities’ websites.

For people interested in becoming storm spotters, the National Weather Service will be conducting in-person and virtual training. Storm spotter training will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Calvary Church in Muscatine. The class will cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes, identification of important storm features, and safety concerns.

People are also reading…

The classes will last about two hours and are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for virtual classes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspicious vehicle reported

Suspicious vehicle reported

The Scott County Sheriff's Office received reports Wednesday evening in rural Scott and Muscatine counties of a suspicious, dark color SUV goi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News