County auditor reports large number of absentee voting in primary

MUSCATINE — Iowa's primary elections are Tuesday, June 2, and Muscatine’s next day to vote is just around the corner.
Residents will have the chance to vote for primary races for county, state, and federal offices. This includes U.S. Senators and representatives, state senators, state representatives, county auditor and county sheriff, along with some members of the county boards of supervisors and any vacant offices that need to be filled.
Iowa counties — including Muscatine — asked residents to vote by absentee voting this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The secretary of state sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state.
“We’ve had a lot of (absentee) votes sent in, way more than we normally would have in a primary,” said County Auditor Leslie A. Soule, “We have no idea whether it’s just a bigger turn out or if everyone’s mostly voted absentee. We haven’t had a lot of walk-in traffic here at the office, so we’re hoping that means people have pretty much already voted.”
However, because the cutoff date to request an absentee ballot my mail – May 22, 2020 – has already passed, those who did not request one in time should vote in person.
To limit the possible spread of COVID-19, polling places have been temporarily combined for this election. Muscatine precincts First through Fourth have been combined into Location One, the left side of the Muscatine Community School Administration building. Muscatine precincts Fifth through Eighth will also be at the School Administration Building, with the right side being Location Two.
Muscatine Precincts Ninth and Tenth were combined with Bloomington and Sweetland to become Location Three and will be at the McAvoy Center at Muscatine Community College. A full list of primary election polling places can be found on the Muscatine County Auditor’s website, and all of these polling places will open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who don’t know their precinct are asked to call the Auditor’s Office at 263-5821. In order to vote, registered residents must bring a form of ID. A voter without ID can have their identity attested to by another registered voter. They can also be offered a provisional ballet if there is no one to attest.
Voters are not required to wear face coverings to the polls, and no one will be turned away if they are not wearing one.
“It’s recommended for their own safety, and we have provided masks and gloves for our workers to use,” Soule said, “but it’s up to the voters to use whatever precaution they feel is necessary.”
Each polling location will have hand sanitizer to use when voters walk through the door. The staff at the polling locations are also planning on doing in-between cleaning and sanitizing.
Despite having more absentee ballots this year, Soule isn’t expecting it to take longer to count all the votes. “We have to, by law, have the results counted by 10 p.m. on election night,” she said, “We’ve been given an emergency directive that allows us, because we’ve had so many absentee votes, to start opening and counting votes on Monday.”
However, no official results will be released until after the polls have closed. “We’ve always made the deadline, so I think we’ll be alright,” she continued. It should be noted that any ballots that arrive after Tuesday but have been postmarked on Monday will still be accepted and counted up to the following Monday at noon.
“We’re asking people to be patient with us,” Soule said, “It’s going to be a long day, and we’re hoping that we don’t have a huge turnout at the polling places. We’re just going to try and all get through this together and try to keep everyone safe.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!