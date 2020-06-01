County auditor reports large number of absentee voting in primary

Muscatine Precincts Ninth and Tenth were combined with Bloomington and Sweetland to become Location Three and will be at the McAvoy Center at Muscatine Community College. A full list of primary election polling places can be found on the Muscatine County Auditor’s website, and all of these polling places will open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who don’t know their precinct are asked to call the Auditor’s Office at 263-5821. In order to vote, registered residents must bring a form of ID. A voter without ID can have their identity attested to by another registered voter. They can also be offered a provisional ballet if there is no one to attest.

Voters are not required to wear face coverings to the polls, and no one will be turned away if they are not wearing one.

“It’s recommended for their own safety, and we have provided masks and gloves for our workers to use,” Soule said, “but it’s up to the voters to use whatever precaution they feel is necessary.”

Each polling location will have hand sanitizer to use when voters walk through the door. The staff at the polling locations are also planning on doing in-between cleaning and sanitizing.