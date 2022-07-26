County partners with Louisa for veterans services

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Supervisors codified the county’s relationship with Louisa County during its meeting Monday when it approved a 28E agreement for mutual assistance to share a veteran services officer.

During the meeting, community services director Felicia Toppert explained Louisa County had taken over most of Muscatine County’s veteran work. The agreement allows the counties to work back and forth. She explained if there was a time the existing veteran’s affairs director in Louisa County was unable to handle the work, the county could bill Louisa County for any extra work the Muscatine County veteran’s affairs director would use to manage Louisa County.

“This has to be approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors as well,” Toppert said.

The supervisors quickly approved the agreement. After the vote supervisor Nathan Mather commented that new director Eric Sanders was doing a good job and that he hopes to get Sanders in for a meeting in the near future.

The supervisors also approved a resolution supporting participation in a statewide application for Safe Street and Roads for All (SS4A) grant. The grant is given to provide updates for safety action plans to all 99 Iowa counties.

County Engineer Keith White said about $1 million in state funding is available and for the county to receive any of that funding the county has to have a safety action plan. White said Muscatine County’s plan was done several years ago.

“Of the 99 counties, 57 have action plans, but it has been deemed by the feds that this isn’t adequate,” White said.

A safety action plan costs between $30,000 and $50,000. An upgrade could receive 80 percent federal funding, with the county having to pay 20 percent.