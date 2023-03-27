The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) will start testing outdoor sirens on Monday, April 3.

According to a news release from the city of Muscatine, Muscatine County will also participate in the Statewide Tornado Drill to be held in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week. The Drill will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The sirens will also be activated in conjunction with this drill. The sirens are tested at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of every non-freezing month. However, the sirens will not be tested if there is severe weather forecasted for the testing day. Sirens are designed to alert citizens who are outdoors of an imminent hazard and prompt them to go indoors and seek further information.

“The statewide drill gives businesses, schools, day cares and other facilities the chance to practice their severe weather procedures as we move into storm season,” Chris Jasper, director of Muscatine County Emergency Management/911, said. “I encourage all facilities in the county to participate in the drill.”

According to information from the National Weather Service, most fatalities during tornadoes or severe thunderstorms occur because of falling trees or large branches. 70 mph wind is the typical threshold at which large branches and small trees break. Hail also begins to break windows when it reaches or exceeds golf ball size.

Additionally, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), NWS, and Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week on March 27-31.

“Iowa is no stranger to severe weather,” HSEMD Director John Benson said. “We frequently see tornadoes, flooding, straight-line winds and even derechos. So take the time now to prepare yourself and your family so you know what to do if severe weather is headed your way.”

Benson urges Iowans to take three simple steps to be better prepared: Be aware of weather hazards by signing up for emergency notifications through Alert Iowa at alert.iowa.gov or use a NOAA Weather Radio or other type of alerting tool; Make an emergency plan with your family. Think about where to go and what actions are needed to take to stay safe if impacted by severe weather. Build an emergency kit with items needed in the event of an evacuation.