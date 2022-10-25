County takes possession of radio tower

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County will work with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to receive a radio communication tower located at 1884 Wildcat Den Road in the county that will become part of the county’s new communications initiative.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the supervisors approved entering the agreement that would remove the tower. This comes after the Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission approved moving ahead with a project to switch the county’s communications system to work with the Iowa tower system rather than the Illinois tower system. Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jasper said the tower was a state-used tower with the former state communications system.

“They no longer use it so they are willing to give it to the county to use with this project,” Jasper explained.

Jasper said the state would replace the propane tank and the generator at the site and otherwise the tower is in usable shape.

Supervisor Scott Sauer commented that he remembers when Muscatine County began using the Illinois tower system that the feeling was the Illinois system would work better. Jasper said coverage maps show the county will have better coverage under the new system that it currently does. He said the coverage would extend along Highway 22 and the Montpelier area, which the existing system still has issues with.

The supervisors then approved a management agreement with the state because the tower sits on Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) land at Wildcat Den State Park. Jasper said the agreement outlines what the county is able to do with the tower.

“Obviously they want to keep the park aesthetically pleasing,” he said. He also said the IDNR would mow and maintain the area for the county.

With the passage the agreement will be in effect for the next 25 years, Jasper said.

Jasper also said the site will be the first transmission tower the county owns. The county leases several others for use with its communication system.