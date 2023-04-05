WAPELLO — Approximately 113 acres of land on three county recreation and wildlife areas will be open to bidding soon, with bids accepted until 12 p.m. May 1, the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) agreed during its regular meeting on Monday.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond told the board it had been several years since bids had been requested for the farmland at Cairo Woods and Indian Slough wildlife areas and Chinkapin Bluffs Recreation Area.

New contracts had been issued to the previous tenants in the past, but the board had decided last year to seek new bids this year.

According to a table prepared by Hammond, around 27 acres will be available at the Cairo Woods Wildlife Area; 47 acres at the Indian Slough Wildlife Area; and about 39 acres will be bid at Chinkapin Bluffs.

Contracts for the parcels will run for three years and will include a provision for the successful bidder to also plant several food plots in the area.

All bids submitted will be opened during the board’s June 5 meeting.

In other action, the board agreed to accept a $2,836 bid from ABCreative, DeSoto, KS. for surfacing fabric that will cover a new concrete bump-out at the board’s Eden Park.

The construction of the actual bump-out will be completed by Burger Brothers, Rock Falls, IL The board accepted a $6,110 bid for the work.

In another decision, the board agreed to move forward with installing a new water fountain/bottle filler at Eden Park. The board received a $20,000 grant from Delta Dental to use on the project.

During her executive director’s update, Hammond also reported the RUSH event held April 2 had gone well, although it was not as well attended as previous events held before the COVID epidemic.

However, it had still attracted around 40 supporters, she said.

Operations supervisor Noah Robb also updated the board on maintenance duties.

In final action, local resident Randy Schlutz asked for an update on survey work at Indian Slough. The survey is intended to provide the board with clarification over wetland easements and other issues.

Hammond said she had submitted some material to other county officials for review, but had not heard from any. She agreed to reach out to the other officials and resubmit the review request if needed.