COVID-19 legal hotline has now launched

The new COVID-19 Legal Information Hotline went live Wednesday. Hosted and developed by Iowa Legal Aid, in partnership with the Iowa State Bar association and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyer Project, the hotline offers free legal services, information and advice to Iowans during the COVID outbreak.

The hotline will cover topics like eviction, denial of unemployment benefits or other employment issues, an identity theft. Reach the hotline at 1-800-332-0419 and leave a message.

Iowa Legal Aid will screen calls for eligibility and connect callers to an Iowa Legal Aid attorney or volunteer attorney from the Iowa State Bar Association or Polk County Bar Association.

For more information or resources on COVID-19, visit the COVID-19 page on muscatineiowa.gov.

