COVID-19 vaccines now estimated to arrive by end of December

MUSCATINE – Last week, it was announced that Muscatine County would soon be receiving the first shipment of COVID 19 vaccines.

While the expected delivery date has since passed, Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) now expects the shipment to arrive within the next few weeks.

“We anticipate that the first round of vaccines will be administered the last two weeks in December and the first week of January,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said, “The second doses will be scheduled at least 28 days from the initial vaccine.”

Following the direction of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), MCPH will be distributing the first of these vaccines to medical professionals and, through a collaboration agreement with pharmacies, to long-term care facilities. Both of these groups are considered the most at-risk for the virus, and thus have been made a priority.

Once these groups have been offered and given the vaccine, it will continue to be distributed through additional guidance by the IDPH as it is made public and offered to other groups and populations.