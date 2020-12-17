COVID-19 vaccines now estimated to arrive by end of December

MUSCATINE – Last week, it was announced that Muscatine County would soon be receiving the first shipment of COVID 19 vaccines.
While the expected delivery date has since passed, Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) now expects the shipment to arrive within the next few weeks.
“We anticipate that the first round of vaccines will be administered the last two weeks in December and the first week of January,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said, “The second doses will be scheduled at least 28 days from the initial vaccine.”
Following the direction of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), MCPH will be distributing the first of these vaccines to medical professionals and, through a collaboration agreement with pharmacies, to long-term care facilities. Both of these groups are considered the most at-risk for the virus, and thus have been made a priority.
Once these groups have been offered and given the vaccine, it will continue to be distributed through additional guidance by the IDPH as it is made public and offered to other groups and populations.
According to Williams, MCPH will use tools such as media releases, email distribution lists, communications through social media platforms such as Facebook as well as other means to share any new information that comes in along with any communications to groups as to when the vaccine is available to them.
Additionally, Williams shared that the CDC is currently implementing a new smartphone-based tool called V-Safe, which residents will receive information on and get the chance to enroll in the program after receiving the vaccine. The tool will provide a digital check-in for residents, offering surveys where they can report any problems or adverse reactions after receiving the vaccine.
“CDC experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19,” Williams said. It is expected that the process of getting enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity will take several months.
One thing that could likely slow this process, however, are the number of doses that the state and the county receives.
According to a press release by the IDPH, several states including Iowa will not be receiving the number of vaccines that they originally expected. It was thought that Iowa would receive 172,000 doses of both vaccines in this first shipment.
This expected number has apparently dropped by 30 percent, which means that Iowa would instead receive more than 120,000 doses. Currently, the IDPH is working on getting additional details regarding this unexpected reduction in vaccines.
As MCPH continues working with state health officials on distributing the vaccine, Williams encourages residents to keep following guidelines as they wait to receive the vaccine.
“It is important for continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet from others,” Williams said, “Together with the vaccine, it will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Experts need to understand more about the protection that the vaccines provide before deciding to change recommendations on steps everyone should take to slow the spread of the virus.”
