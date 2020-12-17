COVID-19 vaccines now estimated to arrive in Muscatine by end of December

MUSCATINE — Last week, it was announced that Muscatine County would soon receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
While the expected delivery date has passed, Muscatine County Public Health now expects the shipment to arrive within the next few weeks.
“We anticipate that the first round of vaccines will be administered the last two weeks in December and the first week of January,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said, “The second doses will be scheduled at least 28 days from the initial vaccine.”
Following the direction of the Iowa Department of Public Health, MCPH will distribute the first of these vaccines to medical professionals and, through a agreement with pharmacies, to long-term care facilities. Both of these groups are considered to be at the highest risk for the virus, and are a priority.
Once these groups have received the vaccine, it will continue to be distributed with additional guidance by IDPH as it is made public and offered to other groups and populations.
According to Williams, MCPH will use tools such as media releases, email distribution lists, communications through social media platforms such as Facebook and other means to share any new information on when the vaccine becomes available.
“CDC experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19,” Williams said. It is expected the process of getting enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity will take several months.
One thing that could slow this process, however, are the number of doses that the state and the county receives.
According to a press release by IDPH, several states including Iowa will not be receiving the number of vaccines they originally expected. Iowa anticipated receiving 172,000 doses of both vaccines in this first shipment.
This expected number has apparently dropped by 30%, which means Iowa would instead receive about 120,000 doses. Currently, the IDPH is seeking additional details regarding this unexpected reduction in vaccines.
As MCPH continues working with state health officials on distributing the vaccine, Williams encourages residents to keep following guidelines as they wait to receive the vaccine.
“It is important for continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet from others,” Williams said, “Together with the vaccine, it will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Experts need to understand more about the protection that the vaccines provide before deciding to change recommendations on steps everyone should take to slow the spread of the virus.”
