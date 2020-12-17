COVID-19 vaccines now estimated to arrive in Muscatine by end of December

MUSCATINE — Last week, it was announced that Muscatine County would soon receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

While the expected delivery date has passed, Muscatine County Public Health now expects the shipment to arrive within the next few weeks.

“We anticipate that the first round of vaccines will be administered the last two weeks in December and the first week of January,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said, “The second doses will be scheduled at least 28 days from the initial vaccine.”

Following the direction of the Iowa Department of Public Health, MCPH will distribute the first of these vaccines to medical professionals and, through a agreement with pharmacies, to long-term care facilities. Both of these groups are considered to be at the highest risk for the virus, and are a priority.

Once these groups have received the vaccine, it will continue to be distributed with additional guidance by IDPH as it is made public and offered to other groups and populations.

According to Williams, MCPH will use tools such as media releases, email distribution lists, communications through social media platforms such as Facebook and other means to share any new information on when the vaccine becomes available.