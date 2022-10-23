Cowboy shooting event in jeopardy

WAPELLO — A popular 3-year-old event in Wapello could face cancellation, if an insurance dispute cannot be resolved, the Wapello City Council learned Thursday.

While that is one possibility, the insurance snafu would also mean a change of the city’s insurance agent or its carrier; or possibly even an endorsement of the event by the current carrier.

At the center of the insurance issue is a sanctioned event, the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA), which has been held up to six times a year at Wapello’s North End Park arena, the site of the annual FFA Pro Rodeo.

Event organizer Ed Vineyard said the riders must get within 25 or 30 feet to break balloons, using blank cartridges that fired gunpowder. He also said event rules required the course to be at least 30 feet from spectators to ensure safety.

City insurance agent Steve Earnest told the council he only became aware of the event earlier this year and then notified the city’s insurance carrier, EMC Insurance, as required by insurance rules.

After the company learned of the event, Earnest said its reviewers agreed the city had liability exposure, despite actions taken by the CMSA. Those actions included having riders sign waivers and adding the city, FFA and Wapello School District to the CMSA insurance policy as an additional insured.

During the discussion at Thursday’s meeting, Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine said he was upset over what he perceived as a lack of effort by Earnest to find a solution, especially after Vineyard pointed out the same event is held in over 600 other locations nationwide, apparently with no insurance problems.

Vineyard said one of those venues had been the Iowa State Fair.

Maine also said the company’s response — to either drop the event or face the prospect of losing the city’s insurance coverage — smacked of being threatened or bullied; and he recommended the city find a new insurance agent.

However, Earnest insisted he had suggested alternatives to the company, but each option he proposed had been rejected.

“It’s not my decision,” he told the council.

Since this year’ events in Wapello have already been held, the council agreed to postpone any decision and gave Earnest until Dec. 1 to research the issue. City officials said they especially wanted to know how the other events were able to be held if EMC was insisting its policy with the city did not allow it.

Maine said he expected Earnest to support the city.

“I need to know (the city’s) insurance agent is going to fight for the city,” he said.

“We’ll do what we can,” Earnest replied.

In other action, the council:

• Approved the September treasurers report.

• Accepted an Animal Housing Service agreement with the Muscatine Humane Society.

• Approved the mayor’s appointments of Paige Schnell and Richard Taylor to the Briggs Civic Center Board.

• Agreed to obtain bids to cut down dead or dying trees on city property, including several large cottonwoods in the North End Park;

• Received an ambulance report from assistant director Sam Gillip. In addition to his report on monthly ambulance responses, Gillip also requested the city purchase ballistic vests for emergency service providers and other equipment. He will provide a cost estimate at the next meeting.

In final action, the council approved the appointment of former Second Ward councilmember Tony Hammer to the Third Ward seat vacated by Richard Taylor, who resigned a few weeks ago.

Hammer resigned earlier, after he and his family moved to a new home in the Third Ward.

The council also appointed Sarah Chaney to Hammer’s open Second Ward seat.

Following the meeting, Maine also reported lawyers were still finalizing the paperwork to transfer the Wapello Sale Barn site to Dollar General for a new grocery store.